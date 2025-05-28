iPhone 17 Air leaks: Release date, battery, and other specs revealed

Apple is rumoured to launch its iPhone 17 Air later this year as the slimmest smartphone in the lineup.
Details of the purported handset's battery technology and weight have now surfaced online.
iPhone 17 Air might use a modern battery technology that offers higher energy density than a traditional lithium-ion battery.
iPhone 17 Air leaks
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), a tipster @MajinBuOfficial revealed that the iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a silicon-carbon battery.
Previous reports suggest that Apple’s slim handset will be equipped with a 2,800mAh battery, which is considerably smaller than the base model.
However, the use of a silicon-carbon battery could result in the iPhone 17 Air model offering better battery life than was previously expected.
iPhone 17 Air specifications
The tipster suggested that Apple's upcoming handset will weigh 146g, which is in line with recent reports that also hint at the arrival of a light and slim handset.
It is also expected to offer support for Face ID for biometric authentication.
The iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with a single 48MP rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera.
iPhone 17 Air release date
Apple has yet to make any official announcement about the iPhone 17 Air release.
The smartphone is expected to be powered by Apple's A19 chip and could arrive with 8GB of RAM like last year's iPhone 16 Plus model.
To note, the handset's rear panel will be made of glass, and it will support wireless (MagSafe) charging.