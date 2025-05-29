Sci-Tech

Instagram fixes battery drainage issue in Android devices

Google reported that the battery drain problem impacted pixel models is due to an Instagram update

Instagram has fixed a key issue on their apps, which was causing battery drainage problems in the latest Androids devices.

On Wednesday, Google confirmed that a recent battery drain problem specifically affecting Androids users is associated with the social media app.

The issue has been impacting devices every Google Pixel phones that got the May 2025 software update.

Addressing the issue, Instagram has come up with an updated app version (build 382.0.0.49.84) designed to resolve the excessive battery consumption.

The tech-giant has advised users to update the Instagram app immediately via Google Play Store.

How to find out the version of Instagram on users' devices?

Consumers can verify their app version by long-pressing the Instagram icon and selecting "App info," to see what version of the app they have on their phones.

Earlier this month, complaints surfaced on tech world, highlighting Pixel devices unprecedented battery performance issues after installing the latest Android update.

Although the exact technical reason behind the sudden battery consumption by Instagram was not disclosed, Google's prompt action is aiming to restore devices to their original performances.

