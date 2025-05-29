Spotify updates podcast discovery with advanced features: What’s inside

Spotify has officially announced some new features that have been developed to give podcasts a more prominent position in its app as it battles with Apple and YouTube.
The music streaming platform revealed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, that with the new features, Spotify aims to become users’ preferred podcast streaming destination.
Spotify releases new features for podcast discovery
The company will begin recommending podcasts on its Home page and provide a Following feed for staying up-to-date with the latest episodes of your favourite shows.
On the other hand, Spotify will also launch new tools for podcast creators to recommend content and interact with their fans in comments.
The changes, while relatively minor, are a part of Spotify’s growing efforts to compete with Apple’s Podcasts app and YouTube.
As per Spotify, the new podcast recommendations on the Home tab have already started to roll out to global users, and early feedback suggests it’s led to more users engaging with podcasts, saving, and liking shows.
Podcast creators can access new features
Podcast creators will soon get access to a new feature that lets them point to other content they mention in their podcast episodes that can also be found on Spotify.
Notably, this will be launched over the next few weeks and will be found on the episode page.
Spotify stated that creators can still control when comments appear or opt out of showing them on their shows or episode pages via their Spotify for Creators account.