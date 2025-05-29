Sci-Tech

Spotify updates podcast discovery with advanced features: What’s inside

Spotify also plans to launch new tools for podcast creators to recommend content and interact with their fans

  • by Web Desk
  • |

Spotify has officially announced some new features that have been developed to give podcasts a more prominent position in its app as it battles with Apple and YouTube.

The music streaming platform revealed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, that with the new features, Spotify aims to become users’ preferred podcast streaming destination.

Spotify releases new features for podcast discovery

The company will begin recommending podcasts on its Home page and provide a Following feed for staying up-to-date with the latest episodes of your favourite shows.

On the other hand, Spotify will also launch new tools for podcast creators to recommend content and interact with their fans in comments.

The changes, while relatively minor, are a part of Spotify’s growing efforts to compete with Apple’s Podcasts app and YouTube.

As per Spotify, the new podcast recommendations on the Home tab have already started to roll out to global users, and early feedback suggests it’s led to more users engaging with podcasts, saving, and liking shows.

Podcast creators can access new features

Podcast creators will soon get access to a new feature that lets them point to other content they mention in their podcast episodes that can also be found on Spotify.

Notably, this will be launched over the next few weeks and will be found on the episode page.

Spotify updates podcast discovery with advanced features: What’s inside

Spotify stated that creators can still control when comments appear or opt out of showing them on their shows or episode pages via their Spotify for Creators account.

Nvidia warns of risks from US-China tensions despite sales growth
Nvidia warns of risks from US-China tensions despite sales growth
Jensen Huang hails Donald Trump’s potential shift on AI chip export rules
Google Photos gets the latest AI editor for it's 10th birthday
Google Photos gets the latest AI editor for it's 10th birthday
Google Photos has introduced a significant update in the user interface (UI)
Microsoft tests Copilot for Gaming in Xbox app for iOS and android
Microsoft tests Copilot for Gaming in Xbox app for iOS and android
With Microsoft's significant update, users can install games on their Xbox console directly from their mobiles
Elon Musk’s xAI agrees to invest $300M in Telegram advancement
Elon Musk’s xAI agrees to invest $300M in Telegram advancement
Users will be able to use Grok for writing suggestions, summarising chats, links and more
iPhone 17 Air leaks: Release date, battery, and other specs revealed
iPhone 17 Air leaks: Release date, battery, and other specs revealed
iPhone 17 Air is likely to offer support for Face ID for biometric authentication, alongside other advanced features
Anthropic rolls out the latest voice mode for Claude
Anthropic rolls out the latest voice mode for Claude
Anthropic is currently available to all users of Claude; however, certain premium features are only accessible to paid subscribers
SpaceX's starship loses control on 9th test flight
SpaceX's starship loses control on 9th test flight
SpaceX starship lost control just 30 minutes into the flight, and eventually exploded over the Indian Ocean
Opera’s AI browser can now code websites and games: What’s inside
Opera’s AI browser can now code websites and games: What’s inside
Neon users can use chatbot interface to search web, answer queries to get 'contextual information'
OpenAI latest news: Users can ‘sign in with ChatGPT’ for other apps
OpenAI latest news: Users can ‘sign in with ChatGPT’ for other apps
This feature allows developers to link their ChatGPT Free, Plus, or Pro accounts to their API accounts
Apple rumors to launch dedicated gaming app: What's inside
Apple rumors to launch dedicated gaming app: What's inside
Apple’s gaming app will replace Game Centre, platform developed by Apple, which is centred around gaming
WhatsApp rolls out highly anticipated iPad app
WhatsApp rolls out highly anticipated iPad app
WhatsApp's iPad app is compatible with your Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil
Apple iCloud+ subscription price hikes in Brazil, Chile, and Peru
Apple iCloud+ subscription price hikes in Brazil, Chile, and Peru
Apple's iCloud+ 50GB storage plan is now accessible for R$5.90