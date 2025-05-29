Sci-Tech

Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside

Users can choose to apply individual effects or add new parts before combining them again in Logic Pro app

Apple Logic Pro updates beat making for iPad and Mac: What's inside

Apple has released an update for the Logic Pro app, adding various new features related to music production.

The Cupertino-based tech giant revealed on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, that the in-house digital audio workstation (DAW) app can now recover previous MIDI and audio performances even if you forgot to hit record.

Logic Pro app price

According to Apple, the new Logic Pro for Mac 11.2 is available as a free update for existing users and costs $199.99 for new users in the US on the Mac App Store.

Moreover, Apple users can subscribe to the Pro Apps Bundle for Education which includes Final Cut Pro, MainStage, Motion, and Compressor, for the same price.

To note, using Logic Pro for Mac requires macOS Sequoia 15.4 or later, as per Apple.

Logic Pro app update

Apple detailed the new features and advancements coming to the Logic Pro app.

One of the most notable additions is a feature called “Flashback Capture,” which lets artists recover lost MIDI and audio performances even if they forgot to save during sessions.

The Logic Pro app also features an updated “Stem Splitter,” which allows users to split and extract any audio recording into individual musical instruments such as drums, bass, and vocals.

Users can choose to apply individual effects or add new parts before combining them again.

Logic Pro update brings new sound packs. Notably, several features have been exclusively introduced for Mac.

The Notepad app has received integrated support for Apple Intelligence-powered Writing Tools to assist creators compose music lyrics. 

