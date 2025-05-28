Entertainment

Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61

American actor Ed Gale, famous for his role as Chucky in hit film ‘Child’s Play’ passed away at the age of 61

  Web Desk
  • |

Fans’ beloved Chucky AKA Ed Gale has passes away!

The actor, who was widely acclaimed for playing Chucky in the superhit 1988 American slasher film, Child’s Play, breathed his last at the age of 61.

According to a source, who spoke to TMZ, Ed passed away in hospice on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California. His cause of death is yet to be revealed.

Ed Gale, known for playing Chucky in ‘Child’s Play’, dies at 61

Ed’s death was confirmed by his niece, Kayse Gale, who penned an emotional tribute to her late uncle on Facebook.

In her sad statement, Kayse described the actor as “fun uncle.”

“It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle,Official: Ed Gale, Actor - retired, Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife,” she penned.

Sharing about Ed’s journey to a successful career, Kayse noted that he was only 20 years old when he came to California with just $41 in his pocket and a mind full of dreams.

“He lit up the silver screens in cult classic films like Howard the Duck and Chopper Chicks in Zombie Town, earning himself some serious street cred at every con he attended. Which he never stopped bragging about. Ever,” the actor’s niece noted.

She went on to share, “Over the course of his career he appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials. With this wide ranging body of work, he leaves behind legacy full of questionable lighting and amazing one-liners.”

P.C. Facebook/Kayse Gale
P.C. Facebook/Kayse Gale

In her statement, she also noted, “Ed’s favorite role was that of the ‘fun uncle.’ His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.”

Kayse also shared that the final arrangements of Ed Gale’s funeral are pending.

Who was Ed Gale?

Ed Gale was an American actor and stunt peerformer, who was acclaimed for physically playing the iconic horror character Chucky in the Child’s Play film franchise.

