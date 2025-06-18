WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users

Meta-owned WhatsApp's latest feature works in both individual and group conversations

  • by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp has introduced an AI-powered feature for iOS users, enabling them to generate private message summaries in their chats and groups.

The recently launched feature uses Meta AI through a system known as Private Processing, allowing users to summarise the unread messages directly within the chat interface, ensuring enhanced privacy.

Summaries are generated without storing message content. All requests are encrypted anonymously within a secure environment, ensuring that neither the company itself nor Meta would be able to access it.

To note, the feature works in both individual and group conversations, assisting users to stay informed more efficiently.

Notably, it lets users enable Private Processing by navigating to Settings > Chats > Private Processing.

When active, a summary button appears above the message thread if there are up to three unread messages. Click on it to generate a summary.

It is important to note that the feature is optional; users can choose whether they want to use it or disable it. Moreover, it's inaccessible in chats where Advanced Chat Privacy is enabled, respecting user preferences to avoid AI-centric tools.

Availability

WhatsApp’s chat summarisation feature for iOS users is currently available to a few beta testers who have the updated variant of WhatsApp beta for iOS, and it’s introducing to more people in the near future.

