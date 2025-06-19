Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?

Samsung might be gearing up for an Unpacked event early next month to reveal its 2025 foldable phones.
The exciting line-up includes the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip Z, and potentially the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE.
The South Korean-based company has not confirmed the launch date; however, a source has claimed that the next Samsung event will take place on July 9.
Furthermore, it has also been speculated that the highly anticipated event will be held in New York City.
Prior to the rumours, the tech giant announced a series of Samsung Health-related events in NYC for runners and users of Galaxy wearable devices, commencing from July 13.
Latest update for Galaxy S22 series
On the other hand, Samsung's Galaxy S22-series devices are also set to receive a key update in June.
A new software update has started rolling out to the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra, which brings the June 2025 security patch to the older flagship phones.
Other than the latest security fixes, the update will not alter anything on the devices; however, if the phone is facing any bugs on One UI 7.0, it will deal with them.
Here's how to download the update on the Galaxy S22 phones:
1. Go to the phone's Settings
2. Click on the Software update
3. Tap the Download and install button
Notably, Android 16/One UI 8 will be the biggest and final upgrade for the Galaxy S22 series, and it might get One UI 8.5, which will debut on the Galaxy S26, in the first half of 2026.