Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS

Facebook has added an additional level of log-in security by announcing support or passkeys on both iOS and Android, allowing users to log in via Passkeys.
Unlike standard logins, Passkeys use Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate logins.
Meta-owned social networking platform further announced that passkeys will be launched in Messenger in the near future and users will be capable of using the similar passkey for both services.
In addition, it can be used to autofill payment information while buying anything using Meta Pay, Facebook stated.
Meta stated, “Passkeys will soon be available on iOS and Android mobile devices for Facebook, and we will begin rolling out passkeys to Messenger in the coming months. The same passkey you set up for Facebook will also work on Messenger once this capability launches.”
Here’s how to set up a passkey
- Firstly launch settings and click on the latest “passkey” option in Accounts Center.
- Once it’s set up, users can use your passkey to log in to the app on your handset.
Despite the launch of passkeys, users can still be able to use other authentication methods to access their accounts to access the social network while using a device that doesn’t support passkeys.