Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS

Passkeys use Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate logins

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS
Facebook announces support for passkeys on Android and iOS

Facebook has added an additional level of log-in security by announcing support or passkeys on both iOS and Android, allowing users to log in via Passkeys.

Unlike standard logins, Passkeys use Face ID or Touch ID, a PIN, or a physical security authentication key to validate logins.

Meta-owned social networking platform further announced that passkeys will be launched in Messenger in the near future and users will be capable of using the similar passkey for both services.

In addition, it can be used to autofill payment information while buying anything using Meta Pay, Facebook stated.

Meta stated, “Passkeys will soon be available on iOS and Android mobile devices for Facebook, and we will begin rolling out passkeys to Messenger in the coming months. The same passkey you set up for Facebook will also work on Messenger once this capability launches.”

Here’s how to set up a passkey

  1. Firstly launch settings and click on the latest “passkey” option in Accounts Center.
  2. Once it’s set up, users can use your passkey to log in to the app on your handset.

Despite the launch of passkeys, users can still be able to use other authentication methods to access their accounts to access the social network while using a device that doesn’t support passkeys.

Read more : Sci-Tech
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
SpaceX rocket under assessment explodes in Texas: Watch
Elon Musk's Mars mission took a major hit as a SpaceX Starship rocket exploded during a test flight
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung to launch 2025 foldable phones in July?
Samsung might introduce its 2025 foldable phone series soon as it rolls out security fixes for Galaxy S22
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
WhatsApp launches private message summarisation feature for iOS users
Meta-owned WhatsApp's latest feature works in both individual and group conversations
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode
Alphabet-owned Google plans to introduce more Live capabilities to AI Mode in the near future
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube releases the latest Shopping product stickers for Shorts
YouTube's CEO confirmed the integration of Google’s Veo 3 video generator in Short soon
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Meta develops AI smart glasses with Prada: Report
Until now, Meta has partnered with EssilorLuxottica and several other brands
Facebook announces all videos will now be shared as Reels
Facebook announces all videos will now be shared as Reels
Facebook further announced that it will now rename the 'Video' tab on its platform to the “Reels” tab.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes huge claims against Meta amid escalating AI battle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman makes huge claims against Meta amid escalating AI battle
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has shared the failed attempt of Meta to poach their employees and AI teams
Threads diversifies open social web integrations with fediverse feed, more
Threads diversifies open social web integrations with fediverse feed, more
Threads now allows users to see posts from other users on the fediverse within a dedicated feed
Reddit introduces AI tools to boost ad engagement
Reddit introduces AI tools to boost ad engagement
Reddits latest features include Reddit Insights, and Conversation Summary Add-ons
Chinese satellite achieves major milestone by surpassing Elon Musk’s Starlink
Chinese satellite achieves major milestone by surpassing Elon Musk’s Starlink
Chinese team employed a revolutionary method which is known as AO-MDR synergy
WhatsApp rolls out latest features to 'Updates' tab
WhatsApp rolls out latest features to 'Updates' tab
WhatsApp’s latest features ensure enhanced privacy., this means that your messages, calls, and statuses remain end-to-end encrypted