Google brings back-and-forth voice conversations to AI Mode

Alphabet-owned Google plans to introduce more Live capabilities to AI Mode in the near future

Google has introduced the ability for users to have a back-and-forth voice conversation with AI Mode, its experimental Search feature, enabling users to ask complex-multi-part questions.

With the recent Search Live incorporation, users can enjoy having a free-flowing voice conversation with Search.

This significant update allows users to access the feature by simply launching the Google app and then clicking on the latest “Live” icon to ask their question aloud.

Today’s announcement comes a few weeks following Google AI Mode launch to everyone in the U.S.

Google aims to outdo its rivals with the latest update

Google's latest launch aims to outdo its competitors, including Perplexity AI and OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search.

Notably, the Search Live works in the background users can continue having a free-flowing conversation while in another app.

Moreover, it allows users to click the “transcript” button to view the text response and ask questions by typing they you’d like to.

It is important to note that the Alphabet-owned firm plans to introduce more Live capabilities to AI Mode in the near future.

