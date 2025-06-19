Google experiments real-time AI voice chats in Search

Google is currently experimenting with the latest feature called “Search Live,” allowing for real-time voice conversations with its AI assistant within the search engine.
To note, Search Live is incorporated into AI Mode, the latest AI-powered experience that was recently launched to all US users and is currently accessible via the Google app on Android and iOS.
With the latest update, users can ask queries aloud and get spoken responses from the company’s custom Gemini model.
Furthermore, users get relevant web links and can view a written transcript of the conversation.
Google is currently planning to add the camera-sharing feature in the near future.
Once live, users can point their phone camera to any object they would like to ask about using voice, ensuring a seamless and intuitive user experience.
To try Search Live, users are required to select the AI Mode experiment in Google Labs.
Once activated, a “Live” icon appears in the app, enabling users to start a voice query.
Availability
Google’s real-time AI voice chats in Search are currently accessible to Lab users across the US.
This feature particularly builds on the company’s wider push to bring back conventional searching using advanced AI, particularly its Gemini AI chatbot.