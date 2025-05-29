Sports

French Open 2025: Alex de Minaur suffer shocking five-set loss to Bublik

De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alex de Minaur was knocked out of the French Open after losing to Alexander Bublik.

Bublik defeated ninth seed De Minaur with scores of 2-6, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 and moved into the third round.

For the first hour, De Minaur played incredibly well and won the first two set easily.

Meanwhile Bublik seemed frustrated and tired, not putting up much fight as De Minaur dominated from the base line.

However in the third set, Bublik made strong comeback and played more freely, using powerful shots and eventually won the match.

De Minaur had performed exceptionally well in recent major tennis tournaments.

He reached the quarter finals in each of the last four Grand Slams events which includes tournaments like the French Open, Wimbledon, US Open and Australian Open.

This also includes his strong performance at last year's French Open, where he also made it to the quarter-finals.

De Minaur exits follows the early defeats of Jakub Mensik, two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud and former Ronald Garros finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas on Wednesday.

What's next for Alexander Bublik?

Bublik will now play against Henrique Rocha, a Portuguese player in the third round of the tournament.

