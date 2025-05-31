Sports

Tom Brady reacts to DJ Khaled's Fanatics Fest challenge

Former American quarterback Tom Brady has given DJ Khaled a befitting response to the Fanatics Fest challenge

Tom Brady's competitive side took over as he released an official statement in reply to DJ Khaled's Fanatics Fest challenge.

Known for not backing down from a match, the former quarterback has put on a confident front as he found himself facing off the renowned musician.

The unexpected – and playful – feud started when DJ Khaled turned to his Instagram, calling out Tom for a golf match.

Sitting in private sauna in neon green shorts, the Wild Thoughts singer was all pumped up for the upcoming Fanatics Fest.

Taking place on June 20, 2025 in New York City, the event will witness 50 athletes competing against 50 fans for grand prizes.

Adressing Tom in the video, DJ Khaled noted, "You've got to give Brady his love and respect, but this ain't the NFL…this is Fanatics Fest."

Further, he teased that despite living in the same city, Tom has been avoiding him when it comes to a golf match because the NFL legend knows he doesn't hold a candle against him.

Tom did not hold back as he re-posted the story on his Instagram Stories noting, "@djkhaled You have to do 'Tom's the Best' remix after I dominate this competition."

Picture credit: DJ Khaled / Instagram
Picture credit: DJ Khaled / Instagram

He paired the social media post with the 49-year-old singer's track All I Do Is Win as a background music.

Tom Brady to return to NFL scenes?

Furthermore, more than the Fanatics Fest, the one question fans are determined to get an answer to is whether Tom will come out of retirement again for the Olympics.

As flag football makes it's Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games, fans and former teammates are excited to see Tom Brady in the American kit.

