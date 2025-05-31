Cameron Brink sets hearts on fire with stunning bathroom selfie

Cameron Brink – known for her style and fashion on and off the basketball court – has flaunted her well-toned abs in a new social media post.
The Los Angeles Sparks forward turned to her Instagram account to share a snap from a fancy bathroom, causing frenzy among fans.
Cameron exuded pure summer charm as she sported a skimpy orange bikini and a LA-inspired black snap-back cap.
The spa bathroom was decorated with several green plants, as the player posed in front of the mirror.
She captioned the social media post, "it's a @drinkolipop summer," as she endorsed the drink brand, which she was also holding out in the gorgeous snap.
Fans react to Cameron Brink's captivating shot
Fans flooded the comment section with praises for the WNBA star, who is known for giving her followers something to talk about on her social media.
One user commented, "The next Sparks MIP goat on and off court!"
While another fan penned, "What an absolute goddess!!."
A third well-wisher exclaimed, "OH GREAT HEAVENS."
Why Cameron Brink is not playing?
The star player – who went second overall in the 2024 draft pick – has been sidelined due to ACL surgery.
As she is sitting out the matches, Cameron has been making headlines for her stunning game day outfits and her endorsements.
Recently, she was photographed for the cover of PLAYERS, a new sports magazine, which will be released on June 16, 2025 and will also feature an unreleased click of basketball legend Michael Jordan from 1998.