Lewis Hamilton thanks 'amazing friend' Kirstin for caring for late dog Roscoe

Lewis Hamilton has paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend Kirstin, who cared for his late dog Roscoe while he was away racing in F1.
According to Crash, the F1 champion earlier this week on Monday, Hamilton confirmed that Roscoe had passed away following a battle with pneumonia.
Roscoe had made regular F1 paddock appearances over the years and was even granted his own paddock pass by former F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone.
However, with Hamilton’s intense schedule, Roscoe was cared for and looked after by Kirstin.
In a post on his Instagram story, Hamilton thanked his “amazing friend,” Kirstin, lauding her as a key reason why Roscoe had such a long life, exceeding the typical lifespan for a Bulldog.
Hamilton wrote, “I want you to take time to uplift my amazing friend Kirstin. She trained both Roscoe and Coco and treated them like family. She helped look after their health and it is really through her that Roscoe lived so long. While I was travelling, she would take care of him and loved him as if he was hers. She was there every day, all day.”
“Even with a family and other dogs to look after, she never missed a day. We stood together when letting Roscoe go. I am so grateful to have had her in my life and Roscoe’s life. There is nobody like you Kirstin. Thank you,” he added.
Hamilton adopted the pair of pups in 2013 but was told that one would not likely live a long life. Coco died in 2020 of a suspected heart attack while Roscoe was believed to have been around 13 years old when he was put to sleep on Sunday night after he had slipped into a coma days earlier.