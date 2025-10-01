Napheesa Collier slams WNBA commissioner over 'worst leadership'

Five-time All-Star Napheesa Collier criticised WNBA leadership, including commissioner Cathy Engerlbert, in a bombshell interview.
On Tuesday, September 30, the Minnesota Lynx guard, who wrapped her seventh season with the WNBA, read out a pre-prepared statement in front of reporters, accusing the association of "self-sabotage".
Collier pointed out that Commissioner Engelbert has shown "the worst leadership in the world" and the league has failed to protect its players.
"The real threat to our league isn't money, it isn't ratings, or even missed calls or even physical play. It's the lack of accountability from the league office," Collier said.
Engelbert responded to the player's comment, stating that she has the "utmost respect" for Collier and remains focused on "ensuring a bright future" for the players and the WNBA.
Collier's criticism came after an incident during the Lynx's 84-76 defeat by the Phoenix Mercury on Friday in game three of their play-off semi-final series.
The 29-year-old injured an ankle in the final seconds after a collision with Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, but no foul was given.
Collier was sent off for arguing against the decision, with coach Cheryl Reeve given a one-match ban for blistering remarks post-game.
Without the No. 14, the Lynx lost game four on Monday and were eliminated.
Collier also recalled a February conversation with the commissioner about pay, where Engelbert allegedly said that the star players such as Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese should be "grateful" for what they earn.
The league and the WNBA Players Association are in talks over a new collective bargaining agreement, with the current deal expiring at the end of this month.