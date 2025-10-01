Home / Sports

Napheesa Collier slams WNBA commissioner over 'worst leadership'

The Minnesota Lynx player gave a scathing interview about WNBA's 'lack of accountability'

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Napheesa Collier slams WNBA commissioner over worst leadership
Napheesa Collier slams WNBA commissioner over 'worst leadership'

Five-time All-Star Napheesa Collier criticised WNBA leadership, including commissioner Cathy Engerlbert, in a bombshell interview.

On Tuesday, September 30, the Minnesota Lynx guard, who wrapped her seventh season with the WNBA, read out a pre-prepared statement in front of reporters, accusing the association of "self-sabotage".

Collier pointed out that Commissioner Engelbert has shown "the worst leadership in the world" and the league has failed to protect its players.

"The real threat to our league isn't money, it isn't ratings, or even missed calls or even physical play. It's the lack of accountability from the league office," Collier said.

Engelbert responded to the player's comment, stating that she has the "utmost respect" for Collier and remains focused on "ensuring a bright future" for the players and the WNBA.

Collier's criticism came after an incident during the Lynx's 84-76 defeat by the Phoenix Mercury on Friday in game three of their play-off semi-final series.

The 29-year-old injured an ankle in the final seconds after a collision with Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, but no foul was given.

Collier was sent off for arguing against the decision, with coach Cheryl Reeve given a one-match ban for blistering remarks post-game.

Without the No. 14, the Lynx lost game four on Monday and were eliminated.

Collier also recalled a February conversation with the commissioner about pay, where Engelbert allegedly said that the star players such as Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky's Angel Reese should be "grateful" for what they earn.

The league and the WNBA Players Association are in talks over a new collective bargaining agreement, with the current deal expiring at the end of this month.

You Might Like:

Why Singapore GP could define Max Verstappen's 2025 season

Why Singapore GP could define Max Verstappen's 2025 season
The Dutchman secured his third and fourth Grand Prix wins of the 2025 season in Monza and Baku

Jannik Sinner lifts China Open trophy after beating Learner Tien

Jannik Sinner lifts China Open trophy after beating Learner Tien
World No. 2 Sinner claims China Open trophy after US Open heartbreak to Carlos Alcaraz

Kylian Mbappe aims for ‘five goals’ after scoring hat-trick for Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe aims for ‘five goals’ after scoring hat-trick for Real Madrid
Mbappe hat-trick leads Real Madrid to a dominant win over Kairat Almaty at Champions League

Carlos Alcaraz slams ‘very tight’ WTA schedule, pulls out of Shanghai Masters

Carlos Alcaraz slams ‘very tight’ WTA schedule, pulls out of Shanghai Masters
World No. 1 Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz in the final to win Japan Open despite injury

Carlos Alcaraz receives 'special' congratulations message after Japan Open victory

Carlos Alcaraz receives 'special' congratulations message after Japan Open victory
Alcaraz won the Japan Open by defeating American player Taylor Fritz in straight sets

Daniil Medvedev retires after heated China Open umpire clash

Daniil Medvedev retires after heated China Open umpire clash
Daniil Medvedev retired from his China Open semi-final after arguing with the umpire

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Japan Open tittle with victory over Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz clinches Japan Open tittle with victory over Taylor Fritz
Carlos Alcaraz has won three consecutive ATP tittles including the Cincinnati Open and US Open

David Beckham hails Declan Rice following Champions League heroics

David Beckham hails Declan Rice following Champions League heroics
Declan Rice's skills has been compared to David Beckham's famous dead-ball ability

Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo's ‘locker room’ truth revealed by former Juventus teammate
Former Juventus star spills the tea on Cristiano Ronaldo's nature and true character

Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events

Iga Swiatek slams WTA schedule as ‘crazy,’ threatens to skip mandatory events
World No. 2 Iga Swiatek decides to prioritise health over rankings amid WTA's packed schedule

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak

Djokovic to ‘fight for trophy’ at Shanghai Masters after US Open heartbreak
Novak Djokovic calls his future title fight with Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz ‘very difficult’

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career

Chris Woakes retires from international cricket after remarkable career
Chris Woakes represented England in 62 Tests, 122 ODIs and 33 T20 matches