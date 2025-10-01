Why Singapore GP could define Max Verstappen's 2025 season

Max Verstappen's Singapore Grand Prix weekend will be the highlight of his 2025 season, as he admitted that he has "unfinished business" there.
The four-time world champion, who turned 28 on Tuesday, has never won on the Marina Bay Circuit.
Talking about the track, Max noted, "It is quite a physically demanding track for all drivers, and in this race it is about really getting comfortable with the uncomfortable."
Meanwhile, the Dutchman has told Red Bull to "improve" his grip if they want to secure the Singapore Grand Prix victory.
Over the last few seasons, the Singapore Grand Prix has not been Max's or the team's happiest hunting ground.
To have a chance to win his fifth consecutive championship, the 28-year-old needs to find a way to win in Singapore.
Here's why Max Verstappen's 2025 season hinges on Singapore Grand Prix:
With a gap of 69 points to current leader Oscar Piastri, outscoring him by 10 points per race would be enough for Max Verstappen's fifth championship.
Despite the trouble in Baku, the Australian is leading the scoreboard with 324 points, while the Red Bull racer is currently standing on the third rank with 255 points.
Though it is unrealistic to expect Max to win the next seven races in a row, meaning that McLaren are going to need to make mistakes or retire at some point for him to have a realistic chance.
F1 fans will see Max's last chance to become a contender for the 2025 championship title at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday, October 5.