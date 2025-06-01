World

Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move

Donald Trump withdraws Elon Musk’s ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA ahead of vote

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn Elon Musk’s ally Jared Isacman’s nomination to lead the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) ahead of voting.

According to CNN, in a surprising move, Trump on Saturday pulled his nomination of tech billionaire Isaacman after a “thorough review of prior associations.”

The Republican president also vowed to nominate a person who aligns with the mission and “puts America first in Space.”

‘Mission aligned’ nominee for NASA:

The 78-year-old in a post on his social media platform Truth Social wrote, “After a thorough review of prior associations, I am hereby withdrawing the nomination of Jared Isaacman to head NASA. I will soon announce a new Nominee who will be Mission aligned, and put America First in Space.”

The decision came days before the Senate was expected to vote on the nomination of the commercial astronaut who also has close ties with SpaceX boss Musk.

White House assistant press secretary Liz Huston earlier on Saturday said, “It’s essential that the next leader of NASA is in complete alignment with President Trump’s America First agenda, and a replacement will be announced directly by President Trump soon.”

Isaacman, who has travelled to space twice on private missions during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation in April, said that he has “been relatively apolitical.”

NASA administrators typically try to maintain a non-partisan stance, as they have to work across the aisle to secure funding and support for billions of dollars projects.

Notably, the decision came days after the richest man in the world stepped down from his role as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
The heavy floodwaters damaged roads and bridges and covered buildings almost entirely underwater
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
A plane was about to land when it crashed around midday in a town named Korschenbroich
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
The surgery was so impressive yet complex that it might be written about in an international medical journal
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
This cave is completely decorated with around 4.6 million seashells forming beautiful designs
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France is gearing for a complete cigarettes ban in public spaces amid public health concerns
Nigeria floods claim 115 lives, death toll to rise as rescue effort continues
Nigeria floods claim 115 lives, death toll to rise as rescue effort continues
Flood in Nigeria caused devastating aftermaths as outrages number of resident forced to flee their homes
Beekeepers rush to rescue after hives spill after crash in Washington
Beekeepers rush to rescue after hives spill after crash in Washington
Around 250 million bees escaped a semi-truck after it was overturned near the Washington-Canada border
Barron Trump sparks romance rumours with mysterious woman in NYC
Barron Trump sparks romance rumours with mysterious woman in NYC
President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump is pursuing a business degree at New York University
Mom in Florida charged with second-degree murder of her 6-year-old son
Mom in Florida charged with second-degree murder of her 6-year-old son
The young boy's body was discovered after the school requested a welfare check from the sheriff's department
Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit
Elon Musk makes first public appearance with Donald Trump since government exit
Donald Trump praised Elon Musk a lot and thanked him several times for his work during the event
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding in jeopardy amid furious protests
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s lavish Venice wedding in jeopardy amid furious protests
Many famous people including top celebrities, politicians and business leaders are expected to attend the wedding
Joe Biden confronts critics confidently in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Joe Biden confronts critics confidently in first public appearance since cancer diagnosis
Biden was diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular check-up