World

Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll Rises to 7 as train derails

Two bridges in Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed, injuring at least 30

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll Rises to 7 as train derails
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll Rises to 7 as train derails

Two bridges have collapsed overnight in separate incidents in Russian regions bordering Ukraine, killing at least seven people and injuring dozens more.

According to BBC, a road bridge came down in Bryansk, bringing several heavy trucks on to a moving passenger train late on Saturday, the regional governor said.

Emergency services said at least seven people were killed. At least 47 people were taken to hospital, including one child, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Moscow Railway alleged on Telegram that the bridge came down as a result of "illegal interference".

Hours later a second bridge collapsed in the Zheleznogorsk district, derailing a locomotive train, acting governor Alexander Khinshtein said.

The train caught fire and a driver suffered injuries to his legs, Khinshtein said.

Khinshtein wrote on Telegram: "The cause of the bridge collapse will be established. All emergency services are working on the scene. I am keeping the situation under control."

It is unclear whether the two collapses in the neighbouring regions are related and Ukraine is yet to comment.

Pictures online from Bryansk showed mangled carriages and passengers helping each other climb out of the wreckage in the dark.

Moscow's interregional transport prosecutor's office said an investigation had been launched.

Authorities said the train's locomotive and several cars derailed when the road bridge fell on to it.

Additional emergency workers, as well as rescue equipment and light towers for carrying out work at night have been sent to the area, according to Russian news agency TASS.

PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG Champions League celebrations turn deadly after two killed and hundreds injured
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history with first-ever Miss World crown for the country
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Donald Trump withdraws Elon Musk’s ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA ahead of vote
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
The heavy floodwaters damaged roads and bridges and covered buildings almost entirely underwater
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
A plane was about to land when it crashed around midday in a town named Korschenbroich
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
The surgery was so impressive yet complex that it might be written about in an international medical journal
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
This cave is completely decorated with around 4.6 million seashells forming beautiful designs
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France is gearing for a complete cigarettes ban in public spaces amid public health concerns
Nigeria floods claim 115 lives, death toll to rise as rescue effort continues
Nigeria floods claim 115 lives, death toll to rise as rescue effort continues
Flood in Nigeria caused devastating aftermaths as outrages number of resident forced to flee their homes
Beekeepers rush to rescue after hives spill after crash in Washington
Beekeepers rush to rescue after hives spill after crash in Washington
Around 250 million bees escaped a semi-truck after it was overturned near the Washington-Canada border
Barron Trump sparks romance rumours with mysterious woman in NYC
Barron Trump sparks romance rumours with mysterious woman in NYC
President Donald Trump's youngest son Barron Trump is pursuing a business degree at New York University
Mom in Florida charged with second-degree murder of her 6-year-old son
Mom in Florida charged with second-degree murder of her 6-year-old son
The young boy's body was discovered after the school requested a welfare check from the sheriff's department