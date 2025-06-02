World

UK city with highest rate of asylum seekers in East Midlands revealed

An English city has raised concerns over the disproportionate number of asylum seekers in the area

A major UK city has raised concerns due to it's high number of asylum seekers placed in the area.

Derby, a city in the East Midlands of England, has one of the highest rates of asylum seekers in the UK, with the proportion being 50 per 10,000 residents in the local area.

It also has record high number of refugees across the whole of the East Midlands.

Why is Derby key location for displaced people?

Derby, located at the banks of the River Derwent is a Home Office dispersal locations.

It means that asylum seekers are temporarily housed in the city, as their claims are processed, and more permanent housing is found.

Furthermore, Derby provides temporary means to settle, including properties used for housing asylum seekers and transitional hotel accommodation.

New data shows the number of refugees in Derby has more than doubled since 2014.

According to the latest Home Office reports, 1,331 asylum seekers received support in Derby at the end of December 2024, more than two times the 583 people receiving support in 2014.

Along with that, the city also receives Ukrainian refugees through the Homes for Ukraine scheme and has an Afghan Resettlement Programme.

Notably, last year, over 340 of the people receiving support were being housed in hotels and a total of 1,707 people across Derbyshire as a whole were receiving asylum support.

