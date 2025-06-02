Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump has backed baseless claims about former president Joe Biden, with no proof, causing frenzy on the internet.
Over the weekend, the president re-posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Biden was executed in 2020 and was replaced with a clone.
The original post, which was made by an anonymous account who often spreads far-fetched claims, suggested that Biden was replaced with "clones, doubles" and "robotics engineered soulless mindless entities."
Trump amplified the claims by sharing the outlandish post to his nearly 10 million followers without giving any explanation.
President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories
The 47th US president has a reputation of sharing misinformation and unproven statements over the years.
Before changing his stance, Trump also claimed that former President Barack Obama was not born in the Unites States.
Furthermore, during the 2024 campaign, he made serious allegations that Haitian immigrants were "eating the pets."
The unnecessary claims came amid Biden's severe health scare, as it was revealed last month that the 82-year-old is battling an aggressive type of prostate cancer.
Moreover, thecancer diagnosis was made public at the time when he and his team were under media scrutiny about his mental health and physical capabilities in the office.
The internet has been divided as the US president indulge himself in such conspiracy theories.
With Trump's supporters, who are mirroring such claims for a while now, giving more attention as one user on X wrote, "I mean, judging from what we've seen, it's highly probable."
While others have advised President Donald Trump to not attack his political opponent in such a "disgraceful manner."