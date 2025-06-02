World

Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories

Former US President Joe Biden was diagnosed with aggressive prostate cancer last month

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories
Joe Biden executed in 2020? Trump fuels conspiracy theories

President Donald Trump has backed baseless claims about former president Joe Biden, with no proof, causing frenzy on the internet.

Over the weekend, the president re-posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, that Biden was executed in 2020 and was replaced with a clone.

The original post, which was made by an anonymous account who often spreads far-fetched claims, suggested that Biden was replaced with "clones, doubles" and "robotics engineered soulless mindless entities."

Trump amplified the claims by sharing the outlandish post to his nearly 10 million followers without giving any explanation.

President Donald Trump and conspiracy theories

The 47th US president has a reputation of sharing misinformation and unproven statements over the years.

Before changing his stance, Trump also claimed that former President Barack Obama was not born in the Unites States.

Furthermore, during the 2024 campaign, he made serious allegations that Haitian immigrants were "eating the pets."

The unnecessary claims came amid Biden's severe health scare, as it was revealed last month that the 82-year-old is battling an aggressive type of prostate cancer.

Moreover, thecancer diagnosis was made public at the time when he and his team were under media scrutiny about his mental health and physical capabilities in the office.

The internet has been divided as the US president indulge himself in such conspiracy theories.

With Trump's supporters, who are mirroring such claims for a while now, giving more attention as one user on X wrote, "I mean, judging from what we've seen, it's highly probable."

While others have advised President Donald Trump to not attack his political opponent in such a "disgraceful manner."

Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Northern lights to illuminate night skies in several US states on Sunday
Aurora Borealis to be visible from several US' states amid the powerful ongoing geomagnetic storm
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
John Brenkus: 'Sports Science' pioneer, passes away at 54
6-time Emmy Award-winning show ‘Sport Science’ host John Brenkus died at 54
Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze
Colorado rally attack: 6 injured after man sets people ablaze
FBI calls fire attack on a rally for Israeli hostages in Colorado a ‘suspected act of terrorism’
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
The doctor warned that Laila Soueif, a 69-year-old woman is at serious risk of sudden death
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Hot and dry weather is expected in the next few days which may make the situation even more worse
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
This island is so dangerous that the government has completely banned people from visiting it
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG Champions League celebrations turn deadly after two killed and hundreds injured
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Two bridges in Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed, injuring at least 30
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history with first-ever Miss World crown for the country
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Donald Trump withdraws Elon Musk’s ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA ahead of vote
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
The heavy floodwaters damaged roads and bridges and covered buildings almost entirely underwater