Urgent health warning issued in Potts Point, Sydney, due to legionnaires’ disease

Health experts in Sydney have issued an urgent warning for individuals in an inner Sydney suburb after numerous confirmed cases of legionnaires’ disease.
Three individuals from Potts Point, aged between their 40s and 70s have contracted the disease, according to NSW Health.
NSW Health recommended everyone who visited the Potts Point area between June 8-18 to remain vigilant about the symptoms of the disease.
What is Legionnaires’ disease?
It’s a severe type of lung infection ‘pneumonia’ caused by the legionella bacteria. It’s symptoms include fever, chills, and dyspnea.
If left untreated, the disease can be life-threatening; however, it’s not contagious.
South Eastern Sydney local health district public health unit director Vicky Sheppeard stated that the affected individuals have been admitted to the hospital.
As a precautionary measure, NSW Health is currently working alongside the City of Sydney and has completed samples of all cooling towers within a 500m radius of the resident’s homes.
“Building owners should ensure that their cooling towers are operated and maintained in compliance with the NSW Public Health Regulation 2022,” experts said.
Cooling water system managers are urged to disinfect their systems.