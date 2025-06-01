World

Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US

Hot and dry weather is expected in the next few days which may make the situation even more worse

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US

Large wildfires have been burning for a week now in parts of Canada.

Around 17,000 people have evacuated the Canadian province of Manitoba as fast-moving wildfires move across parts of the country.

The smoke from these fires, which is severely harmful for humans is moving into the United States, leaving an estimated 22 million Americans under air quality alerts this weekend.

Hot and dry weather is expected in the next few days which may make the situation even more worse.

Considering the situation, Saskatchewan and Manitoba have both officially declared states of emergency lasting for one month.

As per the reports, large parts of Alberta and British Columbia have also ordered evacuations as the fires spread.

The evacuation of residents of the northern First Nations community of Pukatawagan, is a "rapidly evolving situation", a Manitoba official told the BBC.

The Canadian Armed Forces, Manitoba Wildfire Service and Manitoba’s Heavy Urban Search and Rescue Team are using military planes and helicopters to rescue and bring people to safety from this northern community in Manitoba.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said in a statement, "The scale and complexity of these air evacuations cannot be overstated — and neither can the unwavering dedication of the teams executing them."

In Manitoba, there are currently 25 wildfires burning and out of these, 11 fires are so severe that they are considered out of control.

What's causing the rise in extreme fire conditions?

AS per the United Nations' climate organization, climate change is making the kind of weather that helps wildfires grow more often.

Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
This island is so dangerous that the government has completely banned people from visiting it
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG Champions League celebrations turn deadly after two killed and hundreds injured
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Two bridges in Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed, injuring at least 30
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history with first-ever Miss World crown for the country
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Donald Trump withdraws Elon Musk’s ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA ahead of vote
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
The heavy floodwaters damaged roads and bridges and covered buildings almost entirely underwater
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
A plane was about to land when it crashed around midday in a town named Korschenbroich
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
The surgery was so impressive yet complex that it might be written about in an international medical journal
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
This cave is completely decorated with around 4.6 million seashells forming beautiful designs
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France is gearing for a complete cigarettes ban in public spaces amid public health concerns
Nigeria floods claim 115 lives, death toll to rise as rescue effort continues
Nigeria floods claim 115 lives, death toll to rise as rescue effort continues
Flood in Nigeria caused devastating aftermaths as outrages number of resident forced to flee their homes
Beekeepers rush to rescue after hives spill after crash in Washington
Beekeepers rush to rescue after hives spill after crash in Washington
Around 250 million bees escaped a semi-truck after it was overturned near the Washington-Canada border