World

Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation

Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation
Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation

A Secret Service whistleblower has made shocking claims suggesting that former President Joe Biden was confused while at the White House.

This information was revealed by Senator Josh Hawley, who strongly supports the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement.

These claims have added more support to the ongoing accusations that Biden's team tried to hide signs of his mental decline.

"He [the Secret Service member] told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House," Hawley explained in a recent interview," as per MailUK.

"I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn't find his way out of his own closet. The president of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to," he added.

As per the outlet, Hawley said that these shocking claims about Biden were shared with him while he was investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

He also blamed the Biden administration for trying to hide the fact that Biden’s mental health might be getting worse.

Hawley mentioned that they used a machine called an autopen to make it seem like Biden was still doing his duties, even if he wasn’t fully able to.

"We need to find out who actually signed off, so to speak, on all those autopen signatures and all of those pardons and all of those clemencies,' Hawley said, adding that it amounts to 'one of the worst constitutional crises of our country's history."

Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular medical check-up.

His prostate cancer has been rated as very serious, with a Gleason score of 9.

Biden confidently rebuts claims about his mental abilities:

Biden, in his first public appearance since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis responded humorously to a reporter who questioned his mental abilities.

He said, "You can see that I was mentally incompetent and I can't walk and I can beat the hell out of both of them."

Former president also dismissed claims from a new book and some Democrats who said he shouldn't have run for re-election because of his mental health.

He confidently said, "Why didn't they run against me then? I could have beaten them. I don't have any regrets."

Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
Woman miraculously survives 245 days of hunger strike
The doctor warned that Laila Soueif, a 69-year-old woman is at serious risk of sudden death
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Canadian wildfire crisis forces thousands to flee as smoke spreads to US
Hot and dry weather is expected in the next few days which may make the situation even more worse
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
Discover world’s most dangerous island closed to everyone except scientists
This island is so dangerous that the government has completely banned people from visiting it
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG's historic win sparks chaos: 2 dead, hundreds arrested in France
PSG Champions League celebrations turn deadly after two killed and hundreds injured
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Bridges collapse in Russia: Death toll rises to 7 as train derails
Two bridges in Russian regions bordering Ukraine collapsed, injuring at least 30
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Miss World 2025: Opal Suchata Chuangsri wins Thailand's first-ever title
Thailand's Opal Suchata Chuangsri makes history with first-ever Miss World crown for the country
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Elon Musk ally Jared Isaacman loses NASA bid in Trump’s surprise move
Donald Trump withdraws Elon Musk’s ally Jared Isaacman's nomination to lead NASA ahead of vote
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
Nigeria floods worsened by climate change, death toll rises to 150
The heavy floodwaters damaged roads and bridges and covered buildings almost entirely underwater
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
Small aircraft crashes into house in western Germany, two dead
A plane was about to land when it crashed around midday in a town named Korschenbroich
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
Miracle surgery saves seven-year-old boy after 8cm nail enters brain
The surgery was so impressive yet complex that it might be written about in an international medical journal
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
Shell Grotto Margate: Discover UK’s 'mysterious' underground seashell cave
This cave is completely decorated with around 4.6 million seashells forming beautiful designs
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France ban on smoking leaves netizens in stitches: 'another French revolution?'
France is gearing for a complete cigarettes ban in public spaces amid public health concerns