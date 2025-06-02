Joe Biden’s mental fitness questioned again after shocking whistleblower revelation

A Secret Service whistleblower has made shocking claims suggesting that former President Joe Biden was confused while at the White House.
This information was revealed by Senator Josh Hawley, who strongly supports the MAGA (Make America Great Again) movement.
These claims have added more support to the ongoing accusations that Biden's team tried to hide signs of his mental decline.
"He [the Secret Service member] told me that Biden used to get lost in his closet in the mornings at the White House," Hawley explained in a recent interview," as per MailUK.
"I mean, the guy literally stumbling around in the White House residence couldn't find his way out of his own closet. The president of the United States. I mean, this is outrageous. We were lied to," he added.
As per the outlet, Hawley said that these shocking claims about Biden were shared with him while he was investigating the attempted assassination of Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
He also blamed the Biden administration for trying to hide the fact that Biden’s mental health might be getting worse.
Hawley mentioned that they used a machine called an autopen to make it seem like Biden was still doing his duties, even if he wasn’t fully able to.
"We need to find out who actually signed off, so to speak, on all those autopen signatures and all of those pardons and all of those clemencies,' Hawley said, adding that it amounts to 'one of the worst constitutional crises of our country's history."
Biden was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer after doctors found a nodule on his prostate during a regular medical check-up.
His prostate cancer has been rated as very serious, with a Gleason score of 9.
Biden confidently rebuts claims about his mental abilities:
Biden, in his first public appearance since announcing his prostate cancer diagnosis responded humorously to a reporter who questioned his mental abilities.
He said, "You can see that I was mentally incompetent and I can't walk and I can beat the hell out of both of them."
Former president also dismissed claims from a new book and some Democrats who said he shouldn't have run for re-election because of his mental health.
He confidently said, "Why didn't they run against me then? I could have beaten them. I don't have any regrets."