In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, players might be able to become Superman during match

Fortnite new update: Chapter 6 Season 3 teaser sparks curiosity

Fortnite and Star Wars have partnered for various crossovers since the battle royale game's inception.

The developer company revealed that Chapter 6 Season 3 is the first time Epic Games has fully embraced the partnership with a dedicated Star Wars-themed season.

Notably, Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 began with Emperor Palpatine arriving on the Island in the Death Star, accompanied by his fleet of Imperial Star Destroyers.

The Star Wars narrative for this season has been unfolding in a five-part saga and will culminate in a Fortnite live event on the final weekend.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 is set to end on Saturday, June 7, 2025, at 11am / 2pm EDT / 7pm BST.

In the blog post, the details were confirmed on the impending live event which lines up with the Battle Pass page.

The end of the Star Wars season will be marked by a live event, where players take to their X-wing or Imperial TIE fighters to bring down the Death Star during the "short window" that it'll be susceptible to attack.

How long is Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3?

This Fortnite season spans just over five weeks – exactly 37 days.

A recent leak by ShiinaBR indicated that Fortnite could be crossing over with Superman, as James Gunn's new movie is scheduled to launch on July 11.

According to rumours, players might be able to become Superman during a match, though there's no word on what kind of powers might come with the transformation.

