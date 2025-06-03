Sci-Tech

WhatsApp latest news: Android users can create custom AI chatbots

Custom AI chatbot creation is similar to one on Instagram and Messenger, offering enhanced experience

  by Web Desk
  • |
WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature, allowing Android users to create custom AI chatbots.

According to WABetaInfo, a feature tracker, Meta is rolling out the feature to select beta testers, and more users might get access to it over the next few weeks.

Once created, the user can have one-on-one conversations with the AI bot.

WhatsApp to let users create and talk to AI bots

As per the report, Meta is bringing its AI Studio-powered chatbot creation capability to WhatsApp.

With this update, the instant messaging platform is said to have released the “Create an AI” feature to a select group of beta testers.

To note, the custom AI chatbot creation process is similar to the one on Instagram and Messenger.

How to create custom AI chatbot on WhatsApp

1. To create a custom AI chatbot, users will have to first write a prompt describing its role and purpose.

2. Users can describe their chatbot in detail using up to 1,000 characters.

3. Once done, they will have to select the personality traits of the AI.

4. WhatsApp will suggest a few traits based on the description; however, users are also free to add their traits.

5. After this, users will get to select an avatar for the chatbot.

6. Notably, users are free to edit the image or create a new one using text prompts.

7. Once these steps are complete, the AI Studio will create a new custom AI chatbot that users can begin talking to.

WhatsApp has yet to officially reveal when users will be able to share their AI chatbots with the community, but since Instagram and Messenger users can, it is likely to be an available option. 

