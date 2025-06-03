Luka Dončić uncovers LeBron James' training secrets for success

LeBron James training secret behind his successful career has been revealed by Luka Dončić.
According to AS, Dončić, who is spending his first offseason outside Dallas after settling into his new home in Los Angeles, opened up about his experience of playing with the NBA (National Basketball Association) legend James on the same team.
The Slovenian star, who has already made headlines with his great partnership with James for the Lakers, made an appearance on the Mind the Game podcast.
LeBron James' secret to success
The 25-year-old praised the American basketball power forward for his work ethic and dedication to the sport and team.
He said, “I mean, it’s incredible. Look, I’ve never played with a guy like him. Getting traded to Los Angeles was something else, but playing alongside someone like LeBron is amazing. I can learn so much from him, starting with how he prepares off the court. And obviously, everyone knows what kind of player he is.”
“Well, for starters, he shows up like 10 hours before the game. That was the first thing that got me. I arrived at the arena, and he had already finished training. I was like… What?” he added.
The 40-year-old's commitment and hard work are the main forces behind his successful career and consistent performance.
Notably, James, who will turn 41 at the end of the year, is all set to play his 23rd NBA season as one of the top performers of the league. With a full summer of preseason action ahead, he will have time to build his partnership stronger with Dončić for the 2025-26 NBA championship.