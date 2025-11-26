Liverpool parade crash: Paul Doyle pleads guilty to 31 charges in horrific incident

Paul Doyle has pleaded guilty to driving his car into a dense crowd of supporters at the Liverpool FC victory parade.
As reported by the BBC, the 54-year-old admitted dangerous driving, affray, three counts of wounding with intent, nine counts of causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, and 17 charges of attempting to cause (GBH) with intent.
The Crown Prosecution Service said it was an "act of calculated violence" when Doyle drove into the crowd on the evening of the May 26, and injured over 130 people.
Doyle sat with his head down and sobbed as he changed his pleas on the second day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court.
Thousands of Liverpool fans were in the city on the day of Doyle's attack to watch the parade, which started at 14:30 BST.
Over 130 people were injured, and at least 50 were taken to hospital, including four children after Doyle drove a grey Ford Galaxy into a crowd on Water Street in Liverpool, England, during a victory parade celebrating Liverpool Football Club's 2024–25 Premier League title win just after 18:00.
He was arrested at the scene and charged later that week.
A jury was sworn in for his trial on Tuesday, November 25, but he changed his pleas earlier as the prosecution case was due to be opened.
The charges relate to 29 people aged between six months and 77 years.
Doyle, a former Royal Marine, was in tears at a number of pre-trial hearings when he appeared over videolink from prison.
The Recorder of Liverpool Andrew Menary KC told Doyle it was "inevitable" he would be facing a custodial sentence "of some length".
A two-day sentencing hearing was set for December 15 and 16 at the same court.