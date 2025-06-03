Sports

Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun

This mode places strong emphasis on strategy, as players will mix heroes with special modules

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Marvel Rivals latest mode: Ultrons Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun
Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun

Marvel Rivals has officially announced that gamers will be able to play Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol game mode.

NetEase Games revealed on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that it launched Marvel Rivals' major mid-season update, which brought the popular villain Ultron to the hero shooter as a Strategist.

Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol

Recently, it was announced that players will be receiving another free skin in Marvel Rivals, but they'll have to wait until next year to get their hands on it.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), in a recent post, NetEase Games unleashed that it will be releasing another new game mode for Marvel Rivals, which fans will be able to play between June 6 and June 23.

The fresh mode is called “Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol,” and it is unlike anything players have seen in the popular hero shooter before.

Players will select full teams of heroes to face off against enemies on a tactical grid.

According to the developer company, this mode places a strong emphasis on strategy, as players will mix heroes with special modules to determine how the match plays out.

Moreover, players will be able to earn free rewards by playing the new mode, including emojis and sprays.

To note, the new skins for Jeff the Land Shark and Wolverine are scheduled to launch on June 5 at 7pm PDT in the game's store.

As per NetEase Games, with so much content to enjoy and advanced features just around the corner, many fans are optimistic about the future of Marvel Rivals.

Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback
Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback
The last tournament Kyrgios played in was the Miami Open in March, 2025
New GTA 6 trailer sparks theory: Is Red Dead Redemption in same universe?
New GTA 6 trailer sparks theory: Is Red Dead Redemption in same universe?
Fans believe hidden detail in GTA 6 trailer hints at connection to Red Dead Redemption 2
Luka Dončić uncovers LeBron James' training secrets for success
Luka Dončić uncovers LeBron James' training secrets for success
Luka Dončić hails LeBron James for his work ethic and dedication to the Los Angeles Lakers
Djokovic achieves new career milestone, joins Nadal in French Open elite club
Djokovic achieves new career milestone, joins Nadal in French Open elite club
Novak Djokovic beats British star Cameron Norrie to reach the French Open quarterfinals
Jack Draper loses to Alexander Bublik in shocking French Open exit
Jack Draper loses to Alexander Bublik in shocking French Open exit
Jack Draper's current loss is the most surprising yet disappointing as he has not lost to a lower-ranked player than this
Fortnite new update: Chapter 6 Season 3 teaser sparks curiosity
Fortnite new update: Chapter 6 Season 3 teaser sparks curiosity
In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, players might be able to become Superman during match
Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarter-finals with dominant victory
Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarter-finals with dominant victory
Coco Gauff has made it to the quarter-finals at the French Open for five years in a row
Max Verstappen breaks silence on controversial Spanish Grand Prix incident
Max Verstappen breaks silence on controversial Spanish Grand Prix incident
Max Verstappen was given three penalty points on his racing license after the incident
Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking
Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking
Lewis Hamilton future in jeopardy after crash apology at Spanish Grand Prix
Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton
Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton
Carlos Alcaraz steals the French Open limelight with heartwarming gesture against Ben Shelton
5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown
5 richest Formula 1 drivers in 2025: Here's salaries, net worth and earnings breakdown
F1 drivers are earning large amounts of money, not just from their salaries but also from brand deals and other sources
Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final
Iga Swiatek overcomes odds to reach sixth straight French Open quarter-final
Iga Swiatek defeated 12th seed Elena Rybakina in a close three-set match