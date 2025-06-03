Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun

Marvel Rivals has officially announced that gamers will be able to play Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol game mode.
NetEase Games revealed on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, that it launched Marvel Rivals' major mid-season update, which brought the popular villain Ultron to the hero shooter as a Strategist.
Ultron’s Battle Matrix Protocol
Recently, it was announced that players will be receiving another free skin in Marvel Rivals, but they'll have to wait until next year to get their hands on it.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), in a recent post, NetEase Games unleashed that it will be releasing another new game mode for Marvel Rivals, which fans will be able to play between June 6 and June 23.
The fresh mode is called “Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol,” and it is unlike anything players have seen in the popular hero shooter before.
Players will select full teams of heroes to face off against enemies on a tactical grid.
According to the developer company, this mode places a strong emphasis on strategy, as players will mix heroes with special modules to determine how the match plays out.
Moreover, players will be able to earn free rewards by playing the new mode, including emojis and sprays.
To note, the new skins for Jeff the Land Shark and Wolverine are scheduled to launch on June 5 at 7pm PDT in the game's store.
As per NetEase Games, with so much content to enjoy and advanced features just around the corner, many fans are optimistic about the future of Marvel Rivals.