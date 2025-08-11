Indiana Fever adds veteran guard to roster amid 2 season ending injuries

Home / Sports

The Indiana Fever have signed Odyssey Sims on a hardship contract amid the season-ending injuries of point guards Aari McDonald and Sydney Colson.

On Sunday, August 10, the franchise announced the latest addition after the latest two injuries in the squad, a broken foot and a torn ACL, during the Phoenix Mercury match, which concluded with no point guards on the roster for the Fever, as Caitlin Clark is also sitting out due to her groin injury.

During the August 9 game against Chicago Sky, the Fever were able to emerge victorious despite having no point guard; however, it was still clear they were going to sign a healthy ball-handler as soon as they were able.

Sims, a former No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 WNBA Draft, has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game throughout her 11 years as a WNBA athlete.

The 33-year-old made appearances with Tulsa Shock (2014-15), Dallas Wings (2016, 2023-24), LA Sparks (2017-18, 2024-25), Minnesota Lynx (2019-20, 2022), Atlanta Dream (2021) and Connecticut Sun (2022).

Odyssey Sims is set to play a notable role as the point guard in the play against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday, August 12.

