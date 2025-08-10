Connor Zilisch breaks collarbone in post-race victory celebration fall

Nascar Xfinity points leader Connor Zilisch has broken his collarbone after falling off his car during a victory celebration.
This happened right after he won his sixth race of the season at Watkins Glen in Nascar’s second-tier series.
The player lost his balance on the mesh-like window net of his Chevrolet car and fell onto the hard concrete surface in the area where winners celebrate, known as Victory Lane.
Zilisch was first checked at the track’s medical center and found to be conscious and responsive, then taken to a hospital for more tests.
Later the player took to his X account to share an update about his injury stating, “I’m out of the hospital and getting better already. Thankfully, CT scans for my head are clear, I just have a broken collarbone."
Expressing his gratitude to everyone, the 19-year-old player further wrote, “Thank you everybody for reaching out today. Thankful for all the medics for quick attention and grateful it wasn’t any worse."
However, neither the player nor team officials have revealed when he will be able to return to the race.
Zilisch is seen as highly promising young racing driver who is likely to earn a permanent position in NASCAR’s highest-level competition, the Cup Series, by 2026.
Moreover, the Xfinity Series championship play-offs are scheduled to start in Portland on August 31.