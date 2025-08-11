Home / Sports

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match

The British tennis player beat Olga Danilovic at the Cincinnati Open in the first match with new coach Francisco Roig

Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match
Emma Raducanu on facing Aryna Sabalenka in thrilling upcoming match

Emma Raducanu has expressed her excitement for the upcoming match against the world No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka, as they gear up to battle in the third round of the Cincinnati Open.

Talking about the Monday play, August 11, Emma noted, "It's always exciting for a player like me to play the very top, because it’s like a fact-finding match."

Explaining, the 22-year-old added, "You see where you are in comparison to the top. I also think form fluctuates so much on the day. You can lose two and one [6-2, 6-1] one day, you can win or you can make it close the next day, and it can be down to a few points. So I'm excited."

The upcoming game will be Emma's first significant match since starting work with her new coach, Francisco Roig, last week in Cincinnati.

Last month, she gave her all while playing against the top player at Wimbledon in two tight sets. After serving for the first set and then later holding a set point against the Belarusian, Emma led 4-1 in the second set before losing 7-6 (6), 6-4.

"She played incredible tennis," Aryna said of the British player after her straight-sets win against Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday night.

The world No. 1 added, "I'm super happy to see her mentally and physically back, and definitely gonna be back in the top 10 very soon. She challenged me that much, and I like to accept tough challenges, so I'm super excited about facing her on the hard court."

Emma Raducanu has been enjoying a positive run of form in recent months while training and competing consistently on the tour ahead of the US open, which is set to begin on August 24.

You Might Like:

Indiana Fever adds veteran guard to roster amid 2 season ending injuries

Indiana Fever adds veteran guard to roster amid 2 season ending injuries
Caitlin Clark's squad have signed a hardship contract with Odyssey Sims

Crystal Palace claim Community Shield after penalty shootout victory over Liverpool

Crystal Palace claim Community Shield after penalty shootout victory over Liverpool
Crystal Palace are the first team in 50 years to win the Community Shield on their first try

Diogo Jota tribute silence at Community Shield cut short after fans booing

Diogo Jota tribute silence at Community Shield cut short after fans booing
Diogo and his brother died last month when their car went off the road and caught fire on the A-52 motorway in Cernadilla

Connor Zilisch breaks collarbone in post-race victory celebration fall

Connor Zilisch breaks collarbone in post-race victory celebration fall
Zilisch is seen as highly promising young racing driver who is likely to earn a permanent position in the Cup Series

Tokyo boxing event hit by another tragedy, second Japanese dies from injury

Tokyo boxing event hit by another tragedy, second Japanese dies from injury
Second Japanese boxer Hiromasa Urakawa dies from brain injuries after a boxing match in Tokyo

Jen Pawol makes history as first female MLB umpire in regular-season game

Jen Pawol makes history as first female MLB umpire in regular-season game
First female umpire in MLB history, Jen Pawol, donates cap to the Hall of Fame

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel

Rafael Nadal, wife Maria Xisca Perelló welcome second son Miquel
Rafael Nadal names second son in honour of wife Maria Francisca 'Xisca' Perelló's father

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification

Cristiano Ronaldo receives positive message from Erik Ten Hag amid rift clarification
Ten Hag acknowledged that Ronaldo was not the cause of the issues during his difficult years managing Manchester United

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal

Manchester United complete signing of Benjamin Sesko in record transfer deal
People have often compared Benjamin Sesko to Erling Haaland because of their similar playing style and physical abilities

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries

Japanese boxer Shigetoshi Kotari dies at 28 after fight injuries
Shigetoshi Kotari, a super featherweight fighter, fought 12 times during his professional career

Cristiano Ronaldo takes fresh jab at Ballon d’Or after 2025 snub

Cristiano Ronaldo takes fresh jab at Ballon d’Or after 2025 snub
Lionel Messi is also missing from this year's nominees for the Ballon d’Or that recognizes the world's best footballer

Lando Norris reveals early F1 season ‘regret’ as title race intensifies

Lando Norris reveals early F1 season ‘regret’ as title race intensifies
McLaren's Lando Norris is only nine points behind teammate Oscar Piastri after the Hungarian GP victory