Shigeo Nagashima, baseball legend, ‘Mr Giants,’ passes away at 89

Shigeo Nagashima, a former famous Japanese baseball player died at the age of 89 on Tuesday, June 3.
As per the reports, Nagashima died in a Tokyo hospital because of pneumonia.
He played for the Yomiuri Giants and was known as "Mr Giants" because of his great achievements including winning nine championships.
Shigeo Nagashima, who was also called Mr Pro Baseball, became famous when he hit winning home run in 1959 during the first professional baseball game attended by the Japanese emperor.
During his 17 years as a professional baseball player, Nagashima achieved many honours.
The legend behind 'My giants are forever immortal'
He won the Central League batting title six times, led in home runs twice and was the RBI (run battled in) leader five times.
Nagashima was also named the Central League MVP (most valuable player) five times.
He played 2,186 games, had a batting average of .305, made 2,471 hits, 1,522 RBIs, and hit 444 home runs.
Nagashima was not only great player but also made major contributions to Japanese baseball after retiring.
After retiring in 1974, he became coach for the Giants and helped the team win championships in 1994 and 2000.
The phrase "My Giants are forever immortal," associated with him, became very popular across Japan.