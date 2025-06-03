Sports

Shigeo Nagashima, baseball legend, ‘Mr Giants,’ passes away at 89

Shigeo Nagashima was named the Central League MVP (most valuable player) five times

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Shigeo Nagashima, baseball legend, ‘Mr Giants,’ passes away at 89
Shigeo Nagashima, baseball legend, ‘Mr Giants,’ passes away at 89

Shigeo Nagashima, a former famous Japanese baseball player died at the age of 89 on Tuesday, June 3.

As per the reports, Nagashima died in a Tokyo hospital because of pneumonia.

He played for the Yomiuri Giants and was known as "Mr Giants" because of his great achievements including winning nine championships.

Shigeo Nagashima, who was also called Mr Pro Baseball, became famous when he hit winning home run in 1959 during the first professional baseball game attended by the Japanese emperor.

During his 17 years as a professional baseball player, Nagashima achieved many honours.

The legend behind 'My giants are forever immortal'

He won the Central League batting title six times, led in home runs twice and was the RBI (run battled in) leader five times.

Nagashima was also named the Central League MVP (most valuable player) five times.

He played 2,186 games, had a batting average of .305, made 2,471 hits, 1,522 RBIs, and hit 444 home runs.

Nagashima was not only great player but also made major contributions to Japanese baseball after retiring.

After retiring in 1974, he became coach for the Giants and helped the team win championships in 1994 and 2000.

The phrase "My Giants are forever immortal," associated with him, became very popular across Japan.

Tekken 8 new update brings fixes, balance adjustments: What’s inside
Tekken 8 new update brings fixes, balance adjustments: What’s inside
This update highlights new additions to Tekken Shop, new Action Feedback feature in Ghost vs Ghost, more
Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback
Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback
The last tournament Kyrgios played in was the Miami Open in March, 2025
Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun
Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun
This mode places strong emphasis on strategy, as players will mix heroes with special modules
New GTA 6 trailer sparks theory: Is Red Dead Redemption in same universe?
New GTA 6 trailer sparks theory: Is Red Dead Redemption in same universe?
Fans believe hidden detail in GTA 6 trailer hints at connection to Red Dead Redemption 2
Luka Dončić uncovers LeBron James' training secrets for success
Luka Dončić uncovers LeBron James' training secrets for success
Luka Dončić hails LeBron James for his work ethic and dedication to the Los Angeles Lakers
Djokovic achieves new career milestone, joins Nadal in French Open elite club
Djokovic achieves new career milestone, joins Nadal in French Open elite club
Novak Djokovic beats British star Cameron Norrie to reach the French Open quarterfinals
Jack Draper loses to Alexander Bublik in shocking French Open exit
Jack Draper loses to Alexander Bublik in shocking French Open exit
Jack Draper's current loss is the most surprising yet disappointing as he has not lost to a lower-ranked player than this
Fortnite new update: Chapter 6 Season 3 teaser sparks curiosity
Fortnite new update: Chapter 6 Season 3 teaser sparks curiosity
In Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4, players might be able to become Superman during match
Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarter-finals with dominant victory
Coco Gauff advances to French Open quarter-finals with dominant victory
Coco Gauff has made it to the quarter-finals at the French Open for five years in a row
Max Verstappen breaks silence on controversial Spanish Grand Prix incident
Max Verstappen breaks silence on controversial Spanish Grand Prix incident
Max Verstappen was given three penalty points on his racing license after the incident
Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking
Hamilton apologizes to teammate after crash but faces potential sacking
Lewis Hamilton future in jeopardy after crash apology at Spanish Grand Prix
Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton
Alcaraz wins hearts with classy display of sportsmanship against Shelton
Carlos Alcaraz steals the French Open limelight with heartwarming gesture against Ben Shelton