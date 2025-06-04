Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games

Snap has officially confirmed the launch of new Lens Studio tools that AR creators and developers can use to build Bitmoji games.
Speaking to TechCrunch, the company revealed on Tuesday, May 3, 2025, that it is also releasing a Bitmoji Suite and new game assets.
What's new in Snapchat update?
With Lens Studio 5.10, the new game assets provide developers with new ways to build dynamic game Lenses.
“We’re getting a turn-based system to enable back-and-forth gameplay, as well as the ability to Snap and respond to a challenge or turn in the same game.”
Moreover, a new customisable Character Controller supports different gameplay styles, including third-person, first-person, side-scroller, and top-down perspectives.
To note, the Bitmoji Suite brings new tools for personalising and animating Bitmoji.
Users can now design custom outfits for Bitmoji, generate stylised props, and animate them using Snap’s library.
“Lens Studio empowers our vibrant community of over 375,000 AR creators, developers, and teams to seamlessly build and publish Lenses, so we’re excited to give them even more tools to create,” Snap stated.
The company has also rolled out a new collection of single-player and turn-based Bitmoji Game Lenses that users can play and challenge friends in.
The new Lenses include Bitmoji Bistro, Bitmoji Buckets, and Beatmoji Blast.
Notably, Snapchat said that developers can register for a chance to win cash prizes for using Bitmoji Suite and Games assets with its Bitmojiverse Challenge.