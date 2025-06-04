LeBron James named as Shaquille O'Neal top NBA player with surprising twist 

LeBron James has secured his position in sports' legend Shaquille O’Neal top 10 NBA players of all time list.
Although, all the players he mentioned were not all surprising, however, LeBron was named after the late Kobe Bryant, which surprise many basketball enthusiasts.
The 53-year-old star's first pick was Michael Jordan, an accepted legend with six championships under his belt.
Shaquille O'Neal’S Top 10 NBA players
Here is the full list from the former American basketball player:
1. Michael Jordan
2. Kobe Bryant
3. LeBron James
4. Magic Johnson
5. Bill Russell
6. Wilt Chamberlain
7. Larry Bird
8. Hakeem Olajuwon
9. Tim Duncan
10. Julius Erving
As the Los Angeles Lakers forward is often mentioned in GOAT conversations alongside Michael, many enthusiasts did not see how he was ranked below the late star.
Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant history
Shaq and Kobe share a long history as they have played together for the Lakers from 1996 to 2004, winning three straight NBA titles together from 2000 to 2002.
Notably, at the end of his career, Shaq also briefly shared the court with LeBron during the 2009-2010 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Some sports fans are also questioning his decision to not include Stephen Curry in the list, while other noted that "the list is hard to argue with."
Notably, Shaq's list has ignited the never-ending debate while also shed lights on the basketball's evolution over the years.