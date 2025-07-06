Roger Federer reveals ‘unbelievable’ gift after first Wimbledon win

Roger Federer reveals ‘unbelievable’ gift after first Wimbledon win
Roger Federer reveals ‘unbelievable’ gift after first Wimbledon win

Roger Federer was presented with a very strange gift after winning his first Wimbledon title.

According to Express, the man from Switzerland is the most successful male player in the history of the tournament, claiming the singles title on eight occasions.

He dominated at SW19 shortly after the turn of the century, becoming the only player apart from Bjorn Borg to win five times in a row.

Federer opened his account at Wimbledon in 2003, beating Mark Philippoussis in straight sets in a one-sided final. It saw him become the first Swiss man to win a Grand Slam title.

Upon his arrival, Federer was presented with an unusual gift to mark his Wimbledon triumph. It came in the form of a milking cow named Juliette, who was given to Federer during an on-court ceremony.

20-time Grand Slam winner recalled, “When they brought in the cow, I couldn't believe it. I wasn't expecting any presents and certainly not a cow, but she is fantastic. I'm not often in the company of cows.”

"I was afraid that she might bite me, but I think she liked it when I stroked her. I hear they also like to lick salt out of your hand. Now I need to find a garage for a cow, although I have no idea what a cow garage looks like," he addded.

As the proud owner of Juliette, Federer was entitled to receive all of the cheese produced from her milk. She did not travel with him, though, instead staying in the picturesque alpine region where she was cared for by a local farmer.

Read more : Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia sets record straight on Jota funeral snub
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia sets record straight on Jota funeral snub
Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, speaks out on her brother’s absence at Diogo Jota's funeral
Chebet, Kipyegon smash world records as Kenyan duo dominates in Eugene
Chebet, Kipyegon smash world records as Kenyan duo dominates in Eugene
Chebet blazes to 5,000 m record as Kipyegon soars to 1,500 m glory at Prefontaine Classic
Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka vs Raducanu becomes third most watched non-final in years
Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka vs Raducanu becomes third most watched non-final in years
Aryna Sabalenka beat top-ranked British player Raducanu with scores of 7-6 and 6-4
Cristiano Ronaldo faces intense backlash for choosing holiday over Diogo Jota's funeral
Cristiano Ronaldo faces intense backlash for choosing holiday over Diogo Jota's funeral
Even after giving an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota, Ronaldo was neither seen at the funeral nor at the wake
Mirra Andreeva reaches Wimbledon fourth round after defeating Hailey Baptiste
Mirra Andreeva reaches Wimbledon fourth round after defeating Hailey Baptiste
Andreeva won the first set easily in just 31 minutes by breaking Baptiste's serve three times
Shaheen Shah Afridi shares son’s first steps in heart-melting family moment
Shaheen Shah Afridi shares son’s first steps in heart-melting family moment
The heartwarming video shows Shaheen beaming with joy in a green valley, surrounded by his wife Ansha Afridi
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Kyrgios' bold claim about his social life
Carlos Alcaraz breaks silence on Kyrgios' bold claim about his social life
Alcaraz fires back at Nick Kyrgios over comments on love life and parties
Diogo Jota funeral: Family, soccer players gather in Portugal
Diogo Jota funeral: Family, soccer players gather in Portugal
Liverpool players gather to bid last farewell to former teammate Diogo Jota and his brother
Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes? Christian Horner speaks out
Max Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes? Christian Horner speaks out
Christian Horner breaks silence on Max Verstappen leaving Red Bull speculations
Emma Raducanu admits brutal loss to Sabalenka ‘will take days to overcome’
Emma Raducanu admits brutal loss to Sabalenka ‘will take days to overcome’
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dreams shattered with third-round loss to Aryna Sabalenka
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Mohamed Salah pays heart-wrenching tribute to Diogo Jota following tragic death
Diogo Jota tragically died in a car accident at the age of 28 along with his brother, Andre Silva
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Lewis Hamilton tops British GP practice at Silverstone, edges out Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri secured third place in British Gp practice session while Charles Leclerc finished with the fourth fastest time