Roger Federer reveals ‘unbelievable’ gift after first Wimbledon win

Roger Federer was presented with a very strange gift after winning his first Wimbledon title.
According to Express, the man from Switzerland is the most successful male player in the history of the tournament, claiming the singles title on eight occasions.
He dominated at SW19 shortly after the turn of the century, becoming the only player apart from Bjorn Borg to win five times in a row.
Federer opened his account at Wimbledon in 2003, beating Mark Philippoussis in straight sets in a one-sided final. It saw him become the first Swiss man to win a Grand Slam title.
Upon his arrival, Federer was presented with an unusual gift to mark his Wimbledon triumph. It came in the form of a milking cow named Juliette, who was given to Federer during an on-court ceremony.
20-time Grand Slam winner recalled, “When they brought in the cow, I couldn't believe it. I wasn't expecting any presents and certainly not a cow, but she is fantastic. I'm not often in the company of cows.”
"I was afraid that she might bite me, but I think she liked it when I stroked her. I hear they also like to lick salt out of your hand. Now I need to find a garage for a cow, although I have no idea what a cow garage looks like," he addded.
As the proud owner of Juliette, Federer was entitled to receive all of the cheese produced from her milk. She did not travel with him, though, instead staying in the picturesque alpine region where she was cared for by a local farmer.