Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix at home after dramatic penalty twist 

McLaren's Lando Norris won the British Grand Prix for the first time at his home track, Silverstone on Sunday, July 6.

He got the lead after his teammate, Oscar Piastri was given a 10-second penalty for not following the rules during a safety car period.

As a result, Piastri was pushed out of the lead and Norris secured his fourth win of the season.

With this victory, Norris is now only 8 points behind Piastri in overall championship rankings.

Meanwhile, Sauber's driver Nico Hulkenberg took his first podium finish for the first time in his career after racing 239 times which is the longest wait anyone has had before getting a podium finish.

In the final lap, Hulkenberg successfully held off Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton while Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished the race in the fifth place.

Afterwards, Hulkenberg said, "It's been a long time coming, hasn't it? But I always knew we have it in us, I have it in me, somewhere," as per ESPN.

"What a race. Coming from virtually last, doing it all over again from last weekend. It's pretty surreal, to be honest. I'm not sure how it all happened, but obviously crazy, mixed conditions" he added.

Pierre Gasly secured sixth place for Alpine ahead of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll.

While, Alex Albon took eighth for Williams ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso and Mercedes' George Russell.

