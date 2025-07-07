Caitlin Clark coach slams WNBA All-Star selection process: ‘Disappointing’

Cheryl Reeve and the Minnesota Lynx secured their 17th win of the 2025 WNBA season on Sunday night, defeating Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, 80-75.
Following Sunday’s win in Chicago, Reeve voiced her frustration with the upcoming All-Star Game, expressing disappointment that only two players from the WNBA's top team were selected as All-Stars.
"I don’t know why only Phee and Courtney are All-Stars when you have the best team in the league by a few games," Reeve said.
"There are teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars. Historically, teams at the top get a minimum of three, oftentimes four. Really disappointing. Really, really happy for Courtney,” she added.
Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams, both named 2025 All-Stars, led the way for the Lynx in the comeback win. Leading Minnesota from 14 down, Collier tallied 21 points and seven rebounds. Williams added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Notably, Lynx guard Kayla McBride, averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists (prior to Sunday), did not get an All-Star nod. And Reeve was disappointed with this as well.