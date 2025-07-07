Caitlin Clark coach slams WNBA All-Star selection process: ‘Disappointing’

Cheryl Reeve ‘really disappointed’ after selection of only two players from WNBA top teams for All-Stars
Cheryl Reeve ‘really disappointed’ after selection of only two players from WNBA top teams for All-Stars

Cheryl Reeve and the Minnesota Lynx secured their 17th win of the 2025 WNBA season on Sunday night, defeating Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky, 80-75.

Following Sunday’s win in Chicago, Reeve voiced her frustration with the upcoming All-Star Game, expressing disappointment that only two players from the WNBA's top team were selected as All-Stars.

"I don’t know why only Phee and Courtney are All-Stars when you have the best team in the league by a few games," Reeve said.

"There are teams that are below us in the standings by a lot that have three All-Stars. Historically, teams at the top get a minimum of three, oftentimes four. Really disappointing. Really, really happy for Courtney,” she added.

Napheesa Collier and Courtney Williams, both named 2025 All-Stars, led the way for the Lynx in the comeback win. Leading Minnesota from 14 down, Collier tallied 21 points and seven rebounds. Williams added 25 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Notably, Lynx guard Kayla McBride, averaging 15.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists (prior to Sunday), did not get an All-Star nod. And Reeve was disappointed with this as well.

Ricky Hatton makes shocking comeback announcement, ends 13-year retirement

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton to end 13-year retirement to Face Eisa Al Dah in Dubai
Carlos Alcaraz makes historic winning streak at Wimbledon

The Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz emerged victorious against Andrey Rublev in a high-stakes match
Tom Brady spotted with A-listers after Sydney Sweeney's dating rumors shut down

Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney got caught up in dating speculation st Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Italian nuptials
Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elise Mertens to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

Sabalenka had already defeated Elise Mertens nine times in a row before this Wimbledon match
Lando Norris wins British Grand Prix at home after dramatic penalty twist

Nico Hulkenberg took his first podium finish for the first time in his career after racing 239 times
Arsenal sign Spain star Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in major summer deal

Martin played 236 match for their first team and became known as one of the best deep midfielders in Spain's La Liga
Roger Federer reveals ‘unbelievable’ gift after first Wimbledon win

Federer won his debut Wimbledon title two decades ago after beating Mark Philippoussis
Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia sets record straight on Jota funeral snub

Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, speaks out on her brother’s absence at Diogo Jota's funeral
Chebet, Kipyegon smash world records as Kenyan duo dominates in Eugene

Chebet blazes to 5,000 m record as Kipyegon soars to 1,500 m glory at Prefontaine Classic
Wimbledon 2025: Sabalenka vs Raducanu becomes third most watched non-final in years

Aryna Sabalenka beat top-ranked British player Raducanu with scores of 7-6 and 6-4
Cristiano Ronaldo faces intense backlash for choosing holiday over Diogo Jota's funeral

Even after giving an emotional tribute to Diogo Jota, Ronaldo was neither seen at the funeral nor at the wake
Mirra Andreeva reaches Wimbledon fourth round after defeating Hailey Baptiste

Andreeva won the first set easily in just 31 minutes by breaking Baptiste's serve three times