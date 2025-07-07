Carlos Alcaraz makes historic winning streak at Wimbledon

Carlos Alcaraz has moved a step closer to securing a third consecutive title at the All-England Club with a thrilling victory.
The Spanish tennis star has extended his winning streak at Wimbledon to 18 matches and his current unbeaten run across all events to 22.
On Sunday, July 6, Carlos defeated 14th seed Andrey Rublev 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.
The five-time Grand Slam champion was down 3-2 in the third set, and Rublev had a chance to break Carlos's serve; however, Carlos saved the opportunity with a great forehand passing shot, allowing him to continue the game.
After turning the match in his favor, Carlos has now reached the quarterfinal, where he will face 2022 semifinalist Cam Norrie on Tuesday for a place in the final.
Talking about the game, the 22-year-old player noted, "I always said that it's just about belief in yourself. It doesn't matter that you are one-set-to-love down."
He further shared, "Tennis is a sport that can change in just one point. One point can change the match completely, turn around everything."
Furthermore, the second men's quarterfinal will be between No. 5 Taylor Fritz and No. 17 Karen Khachanov.
Notably, Carlos won his latest Grand Slam title in June at the French Open and has not lost a match anywhere since April 20 against Holger Rune in the final at Barcelona.