Arsenal sign Spain star Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in major summer deal 

Arsenal have officially signed Martin Zubimendi, a midfielder from Real Sociedad, making him their second addition of the summer transfer window.
He joins the Gunners shortly after the arrival of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea.
As per BBC Sports, Martin's deal is worth almost £60 million that will last for five years.
After signing, the 26-year-old expressed his excitement, saying, "This is a huge moment in my career. It's the move I was looking for and one I wanted to make. As soon as you set foot here, you realise how big this club and this team are."
The player added, "I set my sights on Arsenal because their style of play is a good fit for me. They have shown their potential recently and the best is yet to come."
Meanwhile, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said, "Martin is a player who will bring a huge amount of quality and football intelligence to our team. He will fit in really well and has all the attributes to be a key player for us."
Martin started his football career in Real Sociedad's youth teams before making it to the main squad.
He played 236 match for their first team and became known as one of the best deep midfielders in Spain's La Liga.
Martin also recently won the Euro 2024 tournament with the Spain national team and played an important role in the final, coming on at half-time to replace injured Rodri.
On the other hand, Arsenal have reached an agreement with Brentford to sign midfielder Christian Norgaard for an initial £10 million.