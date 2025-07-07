Ricky Hatton makes shocking comeback announcement, ends 13-year retirement

British boxing legend Ricky Hatton has announced a shocking comeback at the age of 47.
According to Ring Magazine, Hatton, who will turn 47 in October this year, has revealed that he is ending his 13-year retirement at the end of the year.
“The Hitman” is all set to make a comeback in the ring to fight with Eisa Al Dah in Dubai on December 2.
The announcement of the fight was made during a live event in Dubai promoted by Al Dah, which Hatton joined via video call.
While talking about the comeback, he said, “I'm very much looking forward to it. What (Al Dah is) trying to do there for boxing in Dubai is fantastic. Hopefully this will be a spinoff for more events for you to have over there, and hopefully we can get the ball rolling with a bang.”
“Hopefully it will be an ongoing thing because there are a lot of British fight fans in Dubai. There is a market for it," he continued.
Meanwhile, Al Dah, who is also 46 now, expressed that he is happy to fight with a legend like Hatton, and he is looking forward to money and making history.
He further added that even if he lost, “my head will be up. I promise you ... Trust me, guys: This fight will not be like Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. This will be a true fight, true action, and I will do my best."
Hotton, who lost his last match to Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012, is a 2024 Hall of Fame inductee and a former 140- and 147-pound Ring champion. During his career he won 45 fights, including 32 knockouts, and lost only three times.