Cristiano Ronaldo's league may soon welcome Messi after shocking report surfaces

A football club from the Saudi Pro League has made a bold move to try sign Lionel Messi.
Al-Ahli has officially made an offer to sign Messi, which could lead to him playing in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo again, as per GOAL.
This comes at time when there is uncertainty about Messi current contract with Inter Miami which is set to expire at the end of this year.
Earlier, there were rumours circulating that Ronaldo would join a team in the FIFA Club World Cup.
Fans were excited, hoping to see him and Messi play in the same tournament again but Ronaldo denied these reports, leaving fans disappointed.
But after this news, fans' hopes have risen again as the Saudi club is making strong effort to convince Messi to join them but the club haven't revealed how much money they're offering Messi.
On the other hand, Ronaldo already extended his career with the Saudi football club Al-Nassr by signing new two-year contract.
The club confirmed his new contract on Thursday, June 26 after months of rumours that he might leave this summer.
Both Ronaldo and Messi are now preparing to compete in the 2026 World Cup.