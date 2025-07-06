Aryna Sabalenka defeats Elise Mertens to reach Wimbledon quarter-finals

World number one Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals on Sunday, July 6 without losing any set.

Sabalenka, who did not play in last year's Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury managed to defeat Elise Mertens with a score of 6-4 7-6 (7-4).

Sabalenka had already defeated her former doubles partner Mertens nine times in a row before this Wimbledon match.

After winning the match, the 27-year-old thanked the crowd and said, "First of all guys it feels so good to feel all of the support. I feel like today I got you on my side, right?! Thank you guys for the support," as per BBC Sports.

The player added, "This is so cool. I'm super happy with the performance. It was a battle. She always brings great tennis on court. I'm super happy to get the win."

Right now, Sabalenka is considered the strongest contender since she's the only one left among top six ranked female players in the tournament.

While talking about the experience of playing against Mertens, Sabalenka said, "I mean it's tough to play against someone you know quite well. She's great player and person. It's tricky. She really challenged me."

"Everything is possible," Sabalenka said of winning Wimbledon, adding, "I am just trying to give my best and really hope for the best."

The Belarusian will now face Laura Siegmund, who is ranked 104th in the next round.

