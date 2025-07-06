Chebet, Kipyegon smash world records as Kenyan duo dominates in Eugene

Chebet, Kipyegon smash world records as Kenyan duo dominates in Eugene
Kenya's double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet crushed the women's 5,000m world record on Saturday, powering to victory in 13min 58.06sec at the Diamond League athletics meeting in Eugene Oregon.

Chebet, Olympic gold medallist at 5,000 and 10,000m in Paris last year, delivered a devastating finish to become the first woman to break the 14-minute barrier in the event, beating the previous world record of 14:00.21 set by Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay on the same Hayward Field track in September 2023.

Chebet, 25, had already broken the 10,000m world record at Hayward Field in May of 2024, when she became the first woman to run under 29 minutes (28:54.14).

Compatriot Agnes Jebet Ngetich was second in 14:01.29 -- the third-fastest time ever -- and Tsegay was third in 14:04.41.

Chebet was under world-record pace for much of the way. She, Tsegay and Ngetich had broken away from the rest of the field when the pace faded slightly a few laps from the finish.

But Chebet mustered a final flourish -- delivering an incredible last lap to pull away mercilessly for the triumph and the world record.

"I'm so happy," Chebet said, adding that she had been inspired by her own strong performance in Rome last month and compatriot Faith Kipyegon's unsuccessful bid to become the first woman to break four minutes for the mile.

"After running in Rome, I said I have to prepare for a record because in Rome I was just running to win a race, but after running 14:03, I said that I'm capable of running a world record.”

