Tom Brady spotted with A-listers after Sydney Sweeney's dating rumors shut down

Tom Brady has been gearing up for his second season as a broadcaster with some well-earned vacations, surprisingly with some A-listers.
After attending the star-studded wedding ceremony of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez, where he got swept up in dating rumors with Sydney Sweeney, the NFL legend was spotted on a yacht trip in Ibiza.
Last week, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was photographed shirtless wearing sunglasses and a green hat alongside star actresses Kate Hudson and Dakota Johnson. The trio were reportedly celebrating Saudi Arabian entrepreneur and film producer Mohammed Al Turki's 39th birthday.
Furthermore, the surprising outing was not just about partying, as the Running Point starlet's children were also on the boat.
The Ibiza getaway was also a family trip for the soon-to-be-48-year-old, who was accompanied by his kids for summer vacations.
Brady will be back to work soon for his second season calling games for FOX.
As a rookie in the booth, Brady worked the Super Bowl, and he expressed excitement about year two in a social media post at the conclusion of this past season.
"The 2024 @nfl season is in the books. It certainly was a new challenge to undertake but I couldn’t have asked for a better team to be a part of and learn from!" Brady said.
Notably, Tom Brady and Sydney Sweeney dating speculation began when they were spotted together dancing and chatting till 2 a.m. in the morning at the lavish wedding.
However, an insider closed the lid on the romance rumors, sharing that the Euphoria actress is "focused on her career," and the outing was dubbed as a friendly hang among celebrities.