Sci-Tech

OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT’s memory features to free users: What’s inside

New upgrade will let ChatGPT gain information and context from past conversations with user

  • by Web Desk
  • |
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT’s memory features to free users: What’s inside
OpenAI upgrades ChatGPT’s memory features to free users: What’s inside

OpenAI has officially announced the release of ChatGPT's memory improvements to those on the free tier of the platform.

The San Francisco-based artificial intelligence (AI) firm revealed on Tuesday, May 3, 2025, that now all users of the chatbot will get personalised responses based on their previous conversations with ChatGPT.

To note, the free users received a lightweight version of the feature.

ChatGPT's Memory improvement

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), the official handle of OpenAI announced the rollout of the new feature.

Before this memory improvement, ChatGPT could only save and remember specific information about users, which could be changed or deleted manually by visiting the Memory section in Settings.

However, the current upgrade will also let the AI chatbot gain information and context from past conversations with the user.

Users can also remind the chatbot about a particular conversation using a prompt.

On the other hand, OpenAI is also upgrading its coding agent Codex.

In a post on X, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced, “Codex will now have full access to the Internet, which can be activated during the setup phase. This setting will remain turned off by default.”

In its support page, OpenAI has suggested that enabling Internet connectivity for Codex could expose users and organisations to security risks.

The company mentions risks such as prompt injection, exfiltration of code, and inclusion of malware. 

Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries
'Catch me up” offers high-level overview of important changes across documents from your Drive
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp to launch Username feature with enhnaced privacy: Report
WhatsApp's Username feature is currently in the testing phase; however, it's launch date is still under wraps
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users
WWDC 2025: iOS 26 likely to bring new features for iPhone users
Apple is expected to unveil changes to its operating systems, including iOS, iPadOS, and more at WWDC 2025
Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Snapchat introduces new development tools for creating games
Bitmoji Suite brings new tools for personalising and animating Bitmoji, providing enhanced experience
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok launches AI-centric smart keyword filters to restrict content
TikTok's latest tool displays which additional keywords are being filtered along with the actual ones
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung plans to partner with Perplexity AI: Report
Samsung aims to include Perplexity’s service as a default assistant option in its upcoming flagship Galaxy S26 device
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report
Meta plans to fully automate advertising with AI: Report
Meta plans to let advertisers personalise ads using AI so that users view various versions of same ad in real time
TikTok releases a new music insights platform for artists: What’s inside
TikTok releases a new music insights platform for artists: What’s inside
This platform includes step-by-step guides to TikTok’s tools, features, additional support and resources
Microsoft Bing adds OpenAI’s Sora video generator: How does it work?
Microsoft Bing adds OpenAI’s Sora video generator: How does it work?
New AI feature uses OpenAI’s Sora model to let users generate videos from text prompts
WhatsApp latest news: Android users can create custom AI chatbots
WhatsApp latest news: Android users can create custom AI chatbots
Custom AI chatbot creation is similar to one on Instagram and Messenger, offering enhanced experience
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to launch overhauled Shortcuts app
WWDC 2025: Apple plans to launch overhauled Shortcuts app
Revamped Shortcuts app may allow users to create custom interactions using Apple Intelligence models
WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
WhatsApp update: iPhone users can now copy chunks of messages
This feature works seamlessly across all types of conversations, including individual chats, group chats, more