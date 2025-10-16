Spotify collaborates with record labels to generate ‘artist-first’ AI music products

Spotify has announced collaborations with major record labels — Sony, Universal, Warner, and Merlin — to generate new artificial intelligence (AI)-driven music products particularly designed to prioritise artists and songwriters while ensuring fair compensation.
The Swedish-music streaming giant stated that the initiative will focus on developing “responsible AI” that respects copyright and enables artists to select AI usage.
However, Spotify has not disclosed the details, it already provides a range of AI-powered features such as its AI DJ and playlist-generation tools.
This significant move comes after receiving massive backlash over AI-generated music making waves on the platform, prompting concerns regarding human creativity being overshadowed.
In September, Spotify updated its AI policy to minimise spam and misuse by limiting mass uploads of AI-generated content and integrating AI-use labels through the DDEX system.
The latest AI tools will likely allow artists to track when their music is used in AI creations and get payment accordingly, diversifying to other copyright owners over time.
The company further underscored that copyright protection remains essential, advocating “Musicians” rights.
Furthermore, Spotify announced plans for a generative AI research lab to develop technologies aligned with these principles, with work on the first products under development.