Sci-Tech

Sam Altman defends OpenAI's ChatGPT after erotica backlash: ‘Not moral police’

OpenAI boss breaks silence after widespread backlash on ChatGPT controversy regarding erotica content

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Sam Altman defends OpenAIs ChatGPT after erotica backlash: ‘Not moral police’
Sam Altman defends OpenAI's ChatGPT after erotica backlash: ‘Not moral police’

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that the company is “not the elected moral police of the world” after receiving backlash over his decision to loosen restrictions and allow content like erotica within its chatbot ChatGPT.

According to NBC News, the artificial intelligence startup has expanded its safety controls in recent months as it faced mounting scrutiny over how it protects users, particularly minors.

But Altman said Tuesday in a post on X that OpenAI will be able to “safely relax” most restrictions now that it has new tools and has been able to mitigate “serious mental health issues.”

In December, Altman said it will allow more content, including erotica, on ChatGPT for “verified adults.”

Altman tried to clarify the move in a post on X on Wednesday, saying OpenAI cares “very much about the principle of treating adult users like adults,” but it will still not allow “things that cause harm to others.”

“In the same way that society differentiates other appropriate boundaries (R-rated movies, for example) we want to do a similar thing here,” Altman wrote.

The posts are at odds with comments Altman made during a podcast appearance in August, where he said he was “proud” of OpenAI’s ability to resist certain features, like a “sex bot avatar,” that could boost engagement on ChatGPT.

“There’s a lot of short-term stuff we could do that would really juice growth or revenue and be very misaligned with that long-term goal,” Altman said.

In September, the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into OpenAI and other tech companies over how chatbots like ChatGPT could negatively affect children and teenagers.

OpenAI is also named in a wrongful death lawsuit with a family who blamed ChatGPT for their teenage son’s death by suicide.

The company has taken several public steps to enhance safety on ChatGPT in the months following the inquiry and the lawsuit. It launched a series of parental controls late last month, and it is building an age prediction system that will automatically apply teen-appropriate settings for users under 18.

You Might Like:

Google unveils Veo 3.1 with cutting-edge AI-centric features

Google unveils Veo 3.1 with cutting-edge AI-centric features
Veo 3.1 builds on the May release of Veo 3, providing significant enhancements in audio quality, narrative comprehension

Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU

Threads receives group chats as messaging introduces to EU
Thread's new launch marks the feature’s debut in the EU, where both group messaging and individuals are now launched

Apple unveils M5 chip, 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro: Check price

Apple unveils M5 chip, 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro: Check price
The iPad Pro, accessible in 11-inch and 13-inch models, boasts 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage

ChatGPT to allow adult users create erotic content later this year

ChatGPT to allow adult users create erotic content later this year
OpenAI's chatbot to permit mature content for verified adult users as part of a broader 'age-gating' rollout

Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage

Vodafone service restored across UK after nationwide outage
The company addressed the Vodafone issues, attributing them to a software error from one of its vendors

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users

Instagram introduces stricter controls for under 18-users
Teen accounts on Instagram will now be automatically limited to viewing PG-13 content, filtering out themes

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop first AI processor

OpenAI partners with Broadcom to develop first AI processor
Broadcom’s stock price has exponentially increased nearly sixfold since 2022, partly driven by AI chip demand

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 from October 14

Microsoft ends support for Windows 10 from October 14
Computers running on Windows 10 will continue to work, they will be left vulnerable to cyberattacks, and viruses

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality

WhatsApp rolls out new feature to control photo and video download quality
WhatsApp's new update brings extra improvements and fixes for problems found in earlier beta versions

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban

Google questions effectiveness of Australia's teen social media ban
Google warns Australia's social media ban for under-16s will be 'extremely difficult' to enforce

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report

Apple to launch new AirPods Pro, AirPods 5, and H3 Chi: Report
The new AirPods Pro could include a built-in infrared camera, allowing features such as in-air gesture controls, and more

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13

SpaceX set to lift off Starship flight 11 on October 13
Viewers can watch the launch live on SpaceX’s official X account or via the company’s Starship Flight 11 mission page and the X TV app