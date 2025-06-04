Google Drive introduces 'Catch Me Up:’ AI-driven file update summaries

Google has launched a new feature “Catch Me Up” in its Google Drive, making the app more advanced.
The company revealed that it is making its Drive even smarter to help users quickly stay informed about their recent activity on their personal stored files.
The tool is powered by artificial intelligence (AI), and it is developed in a way so that it can deliver concise summaries of changes, including edits, comments, and updates across documents that you may have missed while being away.
What to expect?
The new feature ensures that you don’t have to dig through notifications or open each file manually.
With the latest features, Alphabet-owned Google aims to bring more intelligent and time-saving features to its workspace tools.
Additionally, this will also make collaboration even more seamless.
Google stated, “Catch me up” offers a high-level overview of important changes across documents from your Drive, or a synopsis of the main changes and comments in a particular file since it was last opened to ensure users are always up to date.”
The “Catch Me Up” in Google Drive is currently available in English language only.
To note, it will be a part of the gradual rollout for up to 15 days for feature visibility.