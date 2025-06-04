Coco Gauff edges Madison Keys to reach French Open semifinals

World No. 2 Coco Gauff defeated Madison Keys in the quarter-finals to advance to the next round of the French Open.
According to BBC, Gauff beat fellow American player 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach her third semi-final at Roland Garros.
Both of the players were struggling to give their best, but Gauff, who won the French Open doubles title alongside Czech Katerina Siniakova in 2024, finally found her rhythm at the end of the second set and then successfully dominated the third set.
‘Not an easy match’
After winning the match, the 21-year-old admitted, “It wasn't an easy match, and I'm very happy to get through it. She is obviously a very great player, and her forehand is probably one of the best, if not the best, on tour. Honestly, I knew that I just had to be able to run today. As soon as the ball came short, I knew I had to punish her for it.”
“Just a love to win, the will to win. It’s not something that’s taught or anything. It’s just I have always had that in me, and not just in tennis but in everything. I’m a very competitive person. My philosophy is if I can just leave it all out there, then the loss will hurt a lot less than regrets of maybe not giving it your all,” she added.
Guaff will now face world number 361 Lois Boisson in the French Open semifinals on Thursday, June 5, 2025.