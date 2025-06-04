Sports

Coco Gauff edges Madison Keys to reach French Open semifinals

Coco Gauff survives tough test against Madison Keys, continues Grand Slam campaign

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Coco Gauff edges Madison Keys to reach French Open semifinals
Coco Gauff edges Madison Keys to reach French Open semifinals

World No. 2 Coco Gauff defeated Madison Keys in the quarter-finals to advance to the next round of the French Open.

According to BBC, Gauff beat fellow American player 6-7 (6-8), 6-4, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier to reach her third semi-final at Roland Garros.

Both of the players were struggling to give their best, but Gauff, who won the French Open doubles title alongside Czech Katerina Siniakova in 2024, finally found her rhythm at the end of the second set and then successfully dominated the third set.

‘Not an easy match’

After winning the match, the 21-year-old admitted, “It wasn't an easy match, and I'm very happy to get through it. She is obviously a very great player, and her forehand is probably one of the best, if not the best, on tour. Honestly, I knew that I just had to be able to run today. As soon as the ball came short, I knew I had to punish her for it.”

“Just a love to win, the will to win. It’s not something that’s taught or anything. It’s just I have always had that in me, and not just in tennis but in everything. I’m a very competitive person. My philosophy is if I can just leave it all out there, then the loss will hurt a lot less than regrets of maybe not giving it your all,” she added.

Guaff will now face world number 361 Lois Boisson in the French Open semifinals on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

Kohli pens heartfelt note for wife Anushka Sharma after RCB historic IPL win
Kohli pens heartfelt note for wife Anushka Sharma after RCB historic IPL win
Virat Kohli's team RCB won its first title in the 18-year history of the Indian Premier League
Sony announces State of Play event: How to watch and what to expect
Sony announces State of Play event: How to watch and what to expect
This event could include updates on already announced games like Ghost of Yotei, Death Stranding 2, and more
LeBron James named as Shaquille O'Neal top NBA player with surprising twist
LeBron James named as Shaquille O'Neal top NBA player with surprising twist
NBA tital Shaquille O'Neal has reveal the top 10 players who have dominating the court during their reign
GTA 6 may add realistic police tactics, making escaping cops harder than ever
GTA 6 may add realistic police tactics, making escaping cops harder than ever
Rockstar’s next GTA may include hard-to-spot cop cars, making criminal activity riskier than ever
Cristiano Ronaldo receives major honour amid uncertain club future
Cristiano Ronaldo receives major honour amid uncertain club future
Cristiano Ronaldo has been dominating every industry he sets foot in as he secures yet another honour
When will Cameron Brink return to the court? Fans finally get answers
When will Cameron Brink return to the court? Fans finally get answers
The Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink has taken a break from WNBA due to her injury
Max Verstappen’s Spanish GP incident receives honest reaction from Helmut Marko
Max Verstappen’s Spanish GP incident receives honest reaction from Helmut Marko
The Dutch racer, Max Verstappen, was dropped to P10 after receiving ten second penalty during Spanish GP
Iga Swiatek sets up thrilling French Open showdown with Aryna Sabalenka
Iga Swiatek sets up thrilling French Open showdown with Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in their last match which took place on a hard court in Cincinnati last year
Shigeo Nagashima, baseball legend, ‘Mr Giants,’ passes away at 89
Shigeo Nagashima, baseball legend, ‘Mr Giants,’ passes away at 89
Shigeo Nagashima was named the Central League MVP (most valuable player) five times
Tekken 8 new update brings fixes, balance adjustments: What’s inside
Tekken 8 new update brings fixes, balance adjustments: What’s inside
This update highlights new additions to Tekken Shop, new Action Feedback feature in Ghost vs Ghost, more
Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback
Nick Kyrgios drops out of Wimbledon again after latest injury setback
The last tournament Kyrgios played in was the Miami Open in March, 2025
Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun
Marvel Rivals' latest mode: Ultron's Battle Matrix Protocol brings auto-chess fun
This mode places strong emphasis on strategy, as players will mix heroes with special modules