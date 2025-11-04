David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle

David Beckham has officially been awarded a knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charity on Tuesday, November 4.
The former footballer attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle with his wife Victoria Beckham and his parents.
For this special occasion, Beckham, who was included on King's Birthday Honours list earlier this year, chose to wear a suit specially designed by his fashion designer wife.
Beckham is widely regarded as one of the top footballers of his generation and one of exceptional free-kick taker.
Co-owner of Inter Miami CF made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in 1995.
He scored 85 goals in 394 games, won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the club.
The 50-year-old also played a key role in United's famous 1999 Champions League final win against Bayern Munich with two late goals.
During his career, he won 19 major trophies and is the only English player to have won league championships in England, Spain, the United States and France.
Alongside his football career, Beckham has been involved in charitable work and has worked as UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 2005.
In the previous year, he also became an ambassador for King's Foundation where he supports the British monarch's educational projects and helps encourage young people about the importance of nature.
Beyond this, Beckham's marriage in 1999 to former Spice Girl, helped him become a celebrity whose fame extended well beyond his achievements in sports.