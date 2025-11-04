Sports

David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle

David Beckham is widely regarded as one of the top footballers of his generation

  • By Fatima Nadeem
  • |
David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle
David Beckham awarded knighthood by King Charles at Windsor Castle

David Beckham has officially been awarded a knighthood by King Charles for his contributions to sports and charity on Tuesday, November 4.

The former footballer attended the ceremony at Windsor Castle with his wife Victoria Beckham and his parents.

Sir Davids wife Victoria and parents ted and Sandra were present at the ceremony, PC: DailyMail
Sir David's wife Victoria and parents ted and Sandra were present at the ceremony, PC: DailyMail 

For this special occasion, Beckham, who was included on King's Birthday Honours list earlier this year, chose to wear a suit specially designed by his fashion designer wife.

PC: DailyMail
PC: DailyMail

Beckham is widely regarded as one of the top footballers of his generation and one of exceptional free-kick taker.

Co-owner of Inter Miami CF made his Premier League debut for Manchester United in 1995.

He scored 85 goals in 394 games, won six Premier League titles and two FA Cups with the club.

The 50-year-old also played a key role in United's famous 1999 Champions League final win against Bayern Munich with two late goals.

During his career, he won 19 major trophies and is the only English player to have won league championships in England, Spain, the United States and France.

Alongside his football career, Beckham has been involved in charitable work and has worked as UNICEF goodwill ambassador since 2005.

In the previous year, he also became an ambassador for King's Foundation where he supports the British monarch's educational projects and helps encourage young people about the importance of nature.

Beyond this, Beckham's marriage in 1999 to former Spice Girl, helped him become a celebrity whose fame extended well beyond his achievements in sports.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears

Mladen Zizovic's tragic death mid-match leaves players in shock and tears
Football mourns after top-flight manager collapses, passes away during game at 44

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield

Trent Alexander-Arnold pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota at Anfield
Alexander-Arnold leaves heartfelt handwritten note for Diogo Jota at Liverpool memorial

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’

Jake Paul blasts Davis after exhibition fight cancellation: ‘Piece of garbage’
Jake Paul vs Gervonta Davis exhibition fight was cancelled due to serious allegations against "Tank"

Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback

Iga Swiatek makes shocking 'feeling old' admission after setback
Swiatek suffers shocking defeat to Elena Rybakina at WTA Finals at the end of the season

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?

Erik ten Hag emerges as candidate for Wolves’ managerial role?
Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is a free agent after being sacked by Bayer Leverkusen

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'

Ronaldo breaks silence on Messi debate: 'I don’t agree he’s better than me'
Fans have long debated whether Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi is the greatest football ever

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller

Iga Swiatek stunned by Rybakina in WTA Finals thriller
Elena Rybakina extended her winning streak to eight consecutive matches

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot

Sinner to face Alcaraz in South Korea after reclaiming world No. 1 spot
Jannik Sinner to meet Carlos Alcaraz in South Korea exhibition match ahead of Australian Open

Ronaldo 'very happy' as Al Nassr maintains perfect record in Saudi Pro League

Ronaldo 'very happy' as Al Nassr maintains perfect record in Saudi Pro League
Cristiano Ronaldo scores career’s 952nd goal during Al Nassr’s Saudi Pro League clash against Al Fayha

Patrick Mahomes shares blunt message after Bills end Chiefs' winning streak

Patrick Mahomes shares blunt message after Bills end Chiefs' winning streak
Mahomes hit with a major career setback against Buffalo Bills with the worst completion percentage

Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot

Jannik Sinner clinches first Paris Masters title to reclaim world no. 1 spot
Italy's tennis star Jannik Sinner regained the world no.1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz

Aryna Sabalenka begins WTA finals with convincing victory over Paolini

Aryna Sabalenka begins WTA finals with convincing victory over Paolini
Aryna Sabalenka was recently presented with a trophy for finishing the year at No. 1